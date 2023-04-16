A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Boston Celtics cruised to victory on Saturday with a blowout win against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs first-round showdown. It’s as if the mighty Celtics didn’t even need to break out a sweat against a hapless Hawks side that saw another disappointing performance from star point guard Trae Young.

Young came out with another forgettable dud on Saturday, logging 16 points on 5-of-18 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and five turnovers in 35 minutes of action. It wasn’t exactly a horrendous performance from the Hawks star, but there’s no denying that his cold shooting played a key role in Altanta’s lopsided loss.

As a matter of fact, Trae Young reached a new low on Saturday. After going 1-of-5 from distance against the Celtics, Young is now 8-of-49 from 3-point territory in his last seven playoff games. The Hawks guard now holds the unwanted record of making the fewest triples in the most attempts over a seven-game span in the postseason. This comes via ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter:

Trae Young is 8/49 from 3 in his last 7 playoff games. This is the most attempts with the fewest makes in a 7-game span in playoff history. pic.twitter.com/AHmefBiXbL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 15, 2023

This speaks volumes of how ice-cold Trae Young has been from beyond the arc in the playoffs. This extends to Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals as well when the Hawks lost to the eventual champs, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The good news for Hawks fans here is that there’s nowhere to go but up for Trae Young. Shooters always go through slumps, so it should only be a matter of time before the two-time All-Star gets out of his funk. Right?