The Atlanta Hawks are not having the best start to their 2024-2024 NBA season. But they do have something in common with the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Hawks are the only other team to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers this season. The Hawks took care of the Cavs, 135-124, with Trae Young silencing the road crowd.

Young dropped dimes all night, racking up a season-high 22 assists. He paired that with 20 points for his second 20-20 game of his NBA career. In doing so, he joined an elite company.

Young became just the 15th player ever to accomplish that feat twice. Of the previous 14, nearly all of them are members of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. That list is, of course, topped by Magic Johnson. The Los Angeles Lakers legend did that 13 times during his illustrious career. John Stockton and Oscar Robertson followed with nine and eight, respectively. Then comes Russell Westbrook with seven.

But someone ought to show Patrick Beverley that list. Beverley was quoted calling Westbrook the greatest point guard of all time. But I digress.

Young actually struggled with his shot on Wednesday. He knocked down just six of 18 shots from the field and went 3-for-13 from deep. But his ability to move the basketball and find others was on full display.

With the win, the Hawks snapped a three-game losing skid and improved to 8-11 on the young season. Meanwhile, the Cavs dropped to 17-2. Interestingly, the teams will both hop on a flight and head to Atlanta, as the Hawks will host the Cavs on Friday night.

Trae Young is off to the worst start to a season since his rookie year in 2018-2019. He is averaging under 22 points per game, a far cry from the 26+ he has averaged the last four seasons. Maybe Wednesday's performance will get the Hawks' point guard going.