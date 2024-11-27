While most Denver Nuggets fans are pleasantly surprised by Russell Westbrook's production in 2024-25, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley watched him earn his 200th career triple-double. In a 122-110 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 19, Westbrook finished with 12 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds against the Grizzlies. Beverley gave Russell his flowers by calling him the greatest NBA point guard ever.

In a recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod, Beverley, basing his take on pure skill, named Westbrook his point-guard GOAT.

“We're going off skill-based. We're going off talent. We're going off numbers. This is an individual award. I mean, you have to put him up there as the greatest point guard ever to play the game,” Beverley said. “We're not talking about championships; individual statistics; that's all I'm talking about. What makes you better than the next person? Championships don't. That don't make you better than the next person. You might have a better team, but that [doesn't] make you better than the next person.”

Beverley quickly removed championships from the equation once his co-host mentioned Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Instead, Beverley named Magic Johnson, an illustrious Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Fame point guard, as an example of another elite guard he believes is inferior to Westbrook.

“No one will catch Russ,” Beverley added. “Magic Johnson shoot back up, he still wouldn't catch Russ in triple-doubles because no one's ever done that. And then, somebody out the back will yell out, “S***, you can't forget Oscar Robertson,” all of a sudden, a mother f***** got 200 triple-doubles and averaged a triple-double for two-and-a-half years that no one even speaks about. I think it's because he's Russell Westbrook.”

The Nuggets will look to go 10-7 against the Jazz on Wednesday.

Patrick Beverley names Nuggets' Russell Westbrook the greatest PG

Patrick Beverley watched Nuggets point guard Russell Westbrook score a team-high 27 points in a 145-118 blowout loss to the Knicks Monday night. Westbrook has turned things around over the past few weeks after a slow start to 2024-25, averaging 9.8 points on 27% shooting, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in his first four games of the regular season.

However, Westbrook's 200 triple-doubles have convinced Beverley of Westbrook's ascension to being the NBA's best point guard ever. At a minimum, he's in the top-4.

“He's on Mt. Rushmore for point guards. He has to be,” Beverley said. “200 triple-doubles for a point guard? It's going to be very hard for a player to reach that.”

Westbrook averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 assists, and 1.7 steals per game in his last four games.