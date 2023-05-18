A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Victor Wembanyama is about to take the league by storm, and San Antonio Spurs fans can’t wait. This is after the Spurs won Tuesday night’s highly-anticipated NBA Draft lottery, thereby earning the right to select Wemby as the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Given all the hype surrounding the 19-year-old phenom, it comes as no surprise that Wembanyama has already gotten all sorts of player comparisons to current and former NBA superstars. For Fox Sports 1 broadcaster Chris Broussard, he believes that Wemby has the potential to be even better than the likes of Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and even the great Hakeem Olajuwon.

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young caught wind of this bold Wembanyama prediction and the two-time All-Star could not help but share his rather confused reaction to the same:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chris Broussard did not only compare Victor Wembanyama to Davis, Durant, and Olajuwon. The analyst even went as far as saying that Wemby would end up being a disappointment if the future Spurs star was only able to reach the same heights as any of these three all-time greats. That’s some undeniably high praise for the French phenom, and it is clear that Trae Young was left a bit bewildered by Broussard’s strong take here.

There’s very little doubt that Victor Wembanyama is on his way to NBA superstardom. It should only be a matter of time before he starts making waves in the basketball world. However, given that he hasn’t played a single minute in the league just yet, perhaps some of the hype beasts need to take a chill pill because it’s getting a bit out of hand. Even Trae Young would agree.