A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The San Antonio Spurs just made history on Tuesday night. For the first time since they selected the great Tim Duncan as the No. 1 overall pick in 1997, the Spurs now have an opportunity to get their hands on a generational talent in Victor Wembanyama. This is after San Antonio won the NBA Draft lottery tonight — an event that will forever make its mark in Spurs franchise history.

Below is a full replay of the actual drawing of the lottery balls, which was performed behind closed doors right before the draft order was announced by NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum. Spurs fans will definitely want to see this:

In case you missed it, the Portland Trail Blazers actually came painstakingly close to stealing away the top pick from the Spurs on Tuesday night. The Blazers really missed out on Victor Wembanyama by just one number on the final ball of the lottery. Lady Luck was clearly smiling on the Spurs this evening. The same clearly cannot be said for Portland.

With Wembanyama, the Spurs could potentially have a team that will be able to contend for a championship in the near future. That’s how good this young man is. Wemby already came out to say that he’s set on winning a title ASAP, and you can be sure that San Antonio will do everything it can to put him in a position to legitimately challenge for a chip sooner rather than later.