Victor Wembanyama is headed to the San Antonio Spurs. This is after the Spurs got their hands on the No. 1 overall pick following the events of Tuesday’s NBA Draft lottery. The 19-year-old was back home in France during the lottery, but he stayed up until the wee hours of the morning to watch the Spurs win big.

The cameras were focused on Wembanyama throughout the lottery — and understandably so. Below is a video of the French phenom reacting to the Charlotte Hornets taking the No. 2 spot in the draft, thereby clearing a path for him to the Spurs:

Victor Wembanyama's reaction to the Spurs getting the 1st pick 🔥pic.twitter.com/zfvbfVdhj3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

You can clearly see the emotion in Wembanyama the moment he realized he was headed to San Antonio. The young man could not hide his emotion as he celebrated the occasion with his family and friends. At this point, it’s safe to say that Wemby is pleased with how it’s the Spurs who won the NBA Draft lottery.

Victor Wembanyama is familiar with the rich history of the San Antonio Spurs. He’s also well aware of the fact that it was Tim Duncan who the Spurs drafted as the first overall pick the last time around. Before Tim Duncan, it was David Robinson 10 years earlier. There’s no denying that Wemby has some big shoes to fill, but given what we’ve seen from the 7-foot-3 big man, it does seem like he has what it takes.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that a little-known coach named Gregg Popovich is still sitting at the helm in San Antonio. He’ll probably have some sort of impact on the career of Victor Wembanyama, right?