The Atlanta Hawks will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Atlanta enters the game with a 12-11 record, while LA is 12-10. It should be an exciting contest, however, is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Lakers?

Young is dealing with right Achilles tendinitis. The Hawks guard played in Atlanta's 119-104 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. Nevertheless, he has been dealing with an injury concern ahead of Friday's game.

Here's everything we know about Trae Young's playing status for tonight's game vs. the Lakers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Trae Young's injury status vs. Lakers

Young is currently listed as probable on the NBA injury report. Injuries have been problematic at times for Young throughout the 2024-25 season, but he is still leading the Hawks.

The 26-year-old will enter Friday night's game with a per game average of 20.7 points per outing. He has struggled in reference to his efficiency, however, as Young is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from beyond the arc. With that being said, Young is leading the league in assists with 12 per outing. He is also recording 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

The Hawks have potential without question. Atlanta features a number of players with intriguing ceilings. The Hawks may not be ready to compete for a championship yet, but they could make some noise in the Eastern Conference.

For now they are focused on making noise against a Western Conference opponent in the Lakers, though. LA was most recently defeated 134-93 by the Miami Heat, so they are trying to get back on track amid their current road trip.

Tip-off for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST. As for the question of if Trae Young is playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the answer is maybe.