Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks delivered what could be the death blow to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. The Hawks escaped with a 132-130 overtime victory at the State Farm Arena to virtually eliminate the Mavs from playoff contention this season. One day after that crucial win and Trae Young has now popped up on the injury report for Atlanta. The Hawks star is currently dealing with a non-COVID illness and is now in danger of missing Tuesday’s critical game against the Chicago Bulls.

Trae Young injury status vs. Bulls

As of writing, Trae is listed as questionable to play on Tuesday in what is going to be a very important game for both the Hawks and the Bulls. This is the first we’ve heard of the illness, and the fact that he’s been given the questionable tag could be a bit concerning for Atlanta.

Then again, given the importance of this upcoming game, it would be a take a serious illness to keep Young out of the lineup. The Hawks, who are currently sitting at eighth in the East with a 39-39 record, have just a one-game advantage over the 10th-placed Bulls. A loss for Atlanta will likely see them slide in the standings with just three games remaining after the Bulls contest. The Toronto Raptors are tied with the Hawks right now with an identical record, and they too will be in action on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets.

In other injury news, De’Andre Hunter has been ruled out for the Hawks, while Chicago has listed Alex Caruso and Javeonte Green as probable.