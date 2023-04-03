Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Atlanta Hawks just handed the Dallas Mavericks a brutal blow to their Play-In hopes, but for Trae Young, he’s just happy they won and improved their chances of making the Play-In themselves.

Atlanta beat the Mavs 132-130 in OT on Sunday, with Young draining the crucial free throws in the closing seconds to edge their rivals from the Western Conference. Dallas really needed the victory to get out of the 11th seed, but now, they are closer to missing the whole postseason without even putting up a fight.

After the win, Young highlighted the hard work they put in to take the victory. He also showed love to Luka Doncic–who is forever connected to him after their 2018 draft swap–and Kyrie Irving after their intense battle. The Hawks guard has nothing but respect for the two, though at the end of the day, they are both competitors who desire to win.

“IYKYK .. There’s nothing worth having that ever came easy!” Young wrote.

Trae Young and the Hawks improved to eighth in the East with their win, and with four games left, they have a good chance to qualify for the playoffs if they can start stringing wins. They play the Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics next week to cap off the regular season.

As for the Mavs, they are in panic mode now. They need to go 3-0 in their final three games, and that is certainly easier said than done considering how bad the team is playing since the All-Star break.