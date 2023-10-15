Adidas basketball has had an eventful offseason with rolling out several new signature sneaker models for some of their biggest athletes. With the 2023-24 NBA season quickly approaching, Adidas will have the tall task of keeping their elite roster of athletes strapped with footwear for the opening Tip-Off games. Atlanta Hawks‘ Trae Young will add two new colorways of his signature Adidas Trae 3 ahead of the new campaign. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.

The Adidas Trae 3 first released globally on August 3, 2023. It's the third shoe in Trae Young's signature line and takes a much different approach than his previous two models. Taking a futuristic mold, the shoe pays homage to Young's bravado and expressive play. They're a low-cut shoe built for speed and focus around two centers of Trae Young's game: motion and stability. Adidas will be releasing two fresh new colorways, named “Cloud White” and “Pulse Mint”, giving Young options to work with during the season.

adidas Trae Young 3 "Cloud White" Releases October 15th 🤍 https://t.co/BR5x8rouhe pic.twitter.com/Alwiy9O5x0 — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) October 13, 2023

The first pair will come in a Triple White colorway. The uppers are made with Adidas composite foam and feature silver hues through the logo. The outsole will be mildly translucent and anchors the bulky white midsole. This pair releases on October 15, 2023 and is now available on adidas.com. They retail for $140 and come in full family sizing.

adidas Trae Young 3 "Pulse Mint"

October 15 ($140) pic.twitter.com/SvB2LA5gGj — Nice Drops (@nicedrops) October 12, 2023

The second pair is a much more vibrant option and is drenched in cool green hues. The translucent outsole, midsole, and part of the foam uppers are seen in the loud Pulse Mint color. The Adidas stripes pop in Metallic Silver and the upper fade into a Silver Green color through the tongue. With the ombre pattern on the uppers, this shoe has an endless amount of color combinations Adidas can work with to create something eye-catching. This pair also releases on October 15, 2023 and is now available on adidas.com. They retail for $140 and come in full family sizing.

What do you think of Trae Young's latest signature sneaker? Will you be grabbing a pair (or two) of these?