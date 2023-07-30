Hawks' star guard Trae Young has carved a name for himself as one of the coldest players in the game and he's done so while looking fly in his signature adidas basketball line. Now, Young and adidas will team to release the adidas Trae 3, just ahead of the upcoming NBA season. Check out our Sneakers news for more breaking content and release info!

The adidas Trae 3 will be the third shoe in Young's signature series, following the Trae 1 and Trae 2.0. A common theme throughout the line has been tough, low-top shoes that have solid midsoles perfect for pivoting and changing direction. With it's most evolved sole ever, the adidas Trae 3 is made to help you stop and start on a dime.

The adidas Trae 3 debuts on August 3rd 🏀 How do you feel about Trae Young's third signature sneaker? pic.twitter.com/eqO21MoOln — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 30, 2023

A Closer Look at the adidas Trae Young 3 🖤 https://t.co/wHLuQwpHYC pic.twitter.com/6xuYFk697H — Sneaker Bar Detroit (@SBDetroit) June 15, 2023

The shoe feature a gradient blue and black along the mesh upper. An adidas logo can been seen in black with hot pink hits along the heel guard and eyelets. The eye stays and tongue are black and feature adidas logos throughout. The highlight of the shoes is the topographic midsole made with adidas foam technology. It's a blend of peach and pink colors and offers maximum support for the wearer. The bottom of the shoes features an icy outsole with subtle hits of that continuing pink.

Last season, Trae Young averaged 26.2 points a game and was second league-wide in average assists with 10.2. He's the face of the Atlanta Hawks franchise and will continue to rep his adidas brand on the court while doing so.

The shoes are set to release on August 3, 2023 on adidas.com and select retailers. What do you think of these?