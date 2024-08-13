In a recent episode of Paul George’s “Podcast P,” Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young revisited the intense playoff rivalry between the Hawks and the New York Knicks, including a memorable encounter with a young Knicks fan. The 2021 first-round playoff series, which the Hawks won in five games despite New York having home-court advantage, left a lasting impression on Young due to the fervent animosity from Knicks fans.

During the podcast, Young shared an anecdote about a young girl, estimated to be between ten and twelve years old, who expressed her displeasure in a rather bold manner.

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young recalls hilarious fan interaction during first round series against the New York Knicks

“Super funny. That s**t is hilarious. I’ll never forget like this young little girl. If I had to guess, maybe ten to twelve, like just giving me the finger right behind the scorers table,” Young recounted.

His response was not to engage with the child but to look towards her father, questioning the appropriateness of her actions without saying a word.

“I’m looking at her dad, like I don’t say nothing to her, I just look at the dad and I’m like that’s cool?”

This moment epitomizes the type of hostile reception that has become a staple of Young's visits to Madison Square Garden, where passionate Knicks fans have not shied away from vocalizing their dislike for him. The “F Trae Young” chants that echoed through the arena during the series have turned into a humorous memory for the Hawks’ star.

“There’s a lot of photos of me looking in the crowd, just smiling and things like that. That's kind of my reaction. I’m just looking at the reactions of all these people just flipping me off. Ten minutes left in the first quarter, I ain’t do nothing,” Young added, reflecting on the absurdity and premature nature of the fans' animosity.

Young also opens up about the ‘next Stephen Curry' label he got in college

Young’s performance during that series was nothing short of spectacular, averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 assists per game, which arguably fueled the fans' fervor. The interactions, though sometimes harsh, seem to have become a part of the playful banter between him and the Knicks' fanbase, underscoring the intense but spirited nature of basketball rivalries.

This episode not only highlights Young's continued comparison to basketball legends like Stephen Curry but also emphasizes his unique relationship with NBA fan cultures, particularly in iconic basketball cities like New York. His ability to handle intense game pressure and fan interactions with humor and professionalism speaks volumes about his character and approach to the sport.

As Trae Young continues to carve out his path in the NBA, stories like these add layers to his persona both on and off the court, painting a picture of a player who not only thrives under pressure but also appreciates the spirited interactions that come with competitive sports. The animosity from Knicks fans, while intense, seems to serve as a backdrop for some of Young’s most memorable and defining moments in his burgeoning career.