In a recent discussion on Paul George's “Podcast P,” Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young addressed the comparisons to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry that began during his college days at the University of Oklahoma. The label of “the next Stephen Curry” has followed Young since his explosive performance at the Phil Knight Tournament during his lone college season, a narrative heavily pushed by sports media.

Young shared his thoughts on the comparisons during the podcast, explaining that the hype started after a strong showing in the tournament. “That really all happened in college. We played in that Phil Knight Tournament, had a really good showing and then we were on ESPN every day,” Young said. “I swear that's all [ESPN] was pushing was, ‘The next Steph Curry.' I never paid too much attention to it. I never was like ‘yeah, I’m about to be the next Steph’. I always felt like I took a little bit from everybody’s game.”

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young opens up about early career ‘Stephen Curry' comparisons

Growing up, Young idolized Steve Nash, whose style of play has influenced him significantly. “My favorite player was Steve Nash growing up. I’d take pieces from a lot of players, that’s why I feel like me and Steph have some similarities but there’s some things about our games that’s different,” he added.

Trae Young also recalled a moment when Stephen Curry himself commented on the comparisons, noting his electrifying style of play. “He said something when I was in college too that just made it even more. In the middle of Big 12, we’re like top five in the country and he had said something like ‘he’s so electrifying every time you watch him,'” Young recounted.

Since the Atlanta Hawks drafted him in 2018, Young has developed a friendly relationship with Curry, who offers support and advice. “I remember the first time I ever was on the trade block and it was right before a Play-In game. He texted me, telling me to stay focused. He’ll drop some knowledge and give me some advice. He’s always been helpful,” Young revealed.

Young's game draws more similarities to his favorite player in Steve Nash

Despite the initial comparisons, Trae Young's play style in the NBA has shown he is more than just a Stephen Curry clone. This past season, he averaged a career-high 10.8 assists per game while scoring 25.7 points and shooting 37% from three-point range. Over his six seasons, Young has maintained a career average of 9.5 assists per game, aligning more closely with Nash's career average of 8.5 assists than Curry's 6.4.

Curry, on the other hand, has recently added another accolade to his illustrious career by winning his first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Although celebrated for their scoring ability and sharpshooting from beyond the arc, both players excel in distinct areas; Young consistently demonstrates his prowess as a facilitator on the court, distinguishing him from Curry's more score-centric game.

The label of “the next Stephen Curry” initially brought Young into the spotlight, but he is actively crafting his own legacy in the NBA as his career progresses. This legacy honors his influences but remains uniquely tailored to his strengths and style of play. Each season, Young refines his game, demonstrating that while comparisons to greats like Curry can be flattering, they do not define the unique talents each player contributes to the hardwood.