By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Trae Young is closing in on a Magic Johnson record after he led the Atlanta Hawks to a thrilling victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Ice Trae finished the contest with 37 points, three rebounds and 13 assists in the 126-125 win. While he struggled to score in the fourth quarter when the Magic tried to come back, there’s no denying that he’s the reason why they were even able to lead in the first place. The Hawks guard actually banked 17 points in the third quarter alone to help Atlanta extend its lead, 104-94, entering the final period.

With his incredible stat line from the game, Young has now recorded his 56th game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. He is just two away from tying Johnson (58) for the seventh-most with such numbers in NBA history, and he’s just 24 years old and in just his fifth season in the NBA.

Even better, since he was drafted in 2018, no other player has had more 30-10 games than him. Yes, not even Luka Doncic (despite being the triple-double machine he is) or Stephen Curry (who’s often considered the best scoring guard today) have been able to achieve the feat.

Trae Young has struggled recently with his shooting, but as he gets out of his slump, the Hawks are soaring as well. They are now on a two-game winning streak and have since climbed back to the Top 8 in the East.

If Young can maintain his current run of good form, the Hawks will definitely be hard to stop.