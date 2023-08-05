Team USA basketball is getting ready to compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup at the end of the month. The roster is made up of several NBA players as are the rosters from other countries as well. The tournament is set to begin on Aug. 25 and will run until Sept. 10. It will be held across three different countries; Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. While Team USA certainly has a formidable roster, there is one name that has been conspicuously absent for a couple of years now, Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. On a recent appearance on former NBA player Gilbert Arenas' show, Young reaffirmed his desire to suit up for Team USA despite being overlooked for a while now.

"Obviously, I definitely want to… It’s up to them if they want me to… I respect the OGs and understand that you got to take your term but I believe that I should be on." Trae Young on wanting to play for Team USA. (via @GilsArenaShow)pic.twitter.com/spNUsWojS9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 5, 2023

“I definitely want to. I've talked about playing on USA a couple of times,” Young said. “I definitely want to, it's up to them if they want me too. I would love to play with guys and show off my passing more and not have to go out there and score a lot, and just be there if they need me to. I mean, I'd be happy to obviously, I would love to play. . .I respect the OGs and understand that you got to take your turn, but I believe that I should be on.”

The first time Trae Young was left off of Team USA's roster was during the 2020 Olympics when they needed a replacement for Bradley Beal. This past April, Young campaigned for a slot on Team USA during his Hawks exit interview, but the selection committee passed over him once again.

Young has become one of the most electrifying guards in the NBA and his playmaking would certainly be an asset playing alongside a team full of scorers. The next Olympics will take place in 2024 in Paris and it remains to be seen if Young will be considered for the team.