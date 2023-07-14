Fresh from being among the main men of the Denver Nuggets' first-ever championship run in the NBA, Jamal Murray looks to add a FIBA World Cup title to his portfolio for 2023 as he headlines Canada's training pool for the said event.

As announced by FIBA on Thursday night, Jamal Murray leads an 18-man extended roster that looks stacked on paper with the NBA firepower in it.

Team Canada released their training camp roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup 🇨🇦 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Jamal Murray

RJ Barrett

Dillon Brooks

Lu Dort

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Kelly Olynyk

Dwight Powell

Zach Edey

Oshae Brissett

Cory Joseph

Kevin Pangos

Kassius Robertson

Phil… pic.twitter.com/uTp9uZ2FEw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, fresh from a stellar year with the Oklahoma City Thunder that netted him an All-Star appearance and an All-NBA selection, is also part of the lineup as well as teammate Lu Dort.

Dillon Brooks, who just signed a four-year, $90 million sign-and-trade deal to join the Houston Rockets, also joins Canada's training pool.

Cory Joseph, now with the Golden State Warriors, also makes the extended squad. He was named captain of the Canadian team in previous international events.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Boston Celtics' Oshae Brissett, Minnesota Timberwolves' Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Utah Jazz's Kelly Olynyk, Dallas Mavericks' Dwight Powell, and New York Knicks' RJ Barrett complete the list of Canada internationals called up from the NBA.

Jamal Murray's Canada allies elsewhere

Three players from the Canadian Elite Basketball League make the training pool as well, Scarborough Shooting Star Kassius Robertson, Niagara River Lion Phil Scrubb, and Ottawa BlackJack Thomas Scrubb.

Zaragoza's Trae Bell-Haynes and Unicaja Malaga's Melvin Ejim make the squad from the Spanish league, while Olimpia Milano's Kevin Pangos was called up from the Italian league.

Purdue Boilermakers big man Zach Edey, who once declared for this year's NBA Draft before opting to return to college for another year, is the only amateur chosen to the pool.

However, his seven-foot-four frame could make him a solid presence inside and a challenge to Nikola Jokic, who like his fellow Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray wants to win the FIBA World Cup for Serbia after getting an NBA chip.