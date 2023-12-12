Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was ejected due to excessive criticism towards game officials, according to a pool report.

Monday night wasn't really one to remember for Trae Young. During the Atlanta Hawks' loss to the Denver Nuggets, Young was thrown out in the final minute of the third quarter. Now a pool report interview has been released explaining the ejection, via 92.9 The Game's Caleb Johnson.

Here’s the pool report between @WilliamsLaurenL and NBA Official Ben Taylor pic.twitter.com/oPm0fCdKqj — Caleb Johnson (@ATLjohnson18) December 12, 2023

With around 30 seconds left in the third period, Young attempted to attack the basket on Nuggets guard Peyton Watson. However, despite Young and Watson's arms interlocked in what looked like a reach-in attempt from the latter, no whistle was blown. Young missed the shot and started to talk to the referee after play stopped in the next possession. After a moment of conversation and a bit of clapping from Young's end, the Hawks guard received his first technical foul.

This prompted Hawks head coach Quin Snyder to step on the court and question the call, which got Snyder a technical himself. The referee wasn't finished there, unfortunately. As Young continued taking offense to the assessed technicals, he was given his second, automatically ejecting him from the game.

The released report states that, according to official Ben Taylor, no foul was called on Watson because Trae Young initiated the contact by clamping his arm under Watson's.

Trae Young was ejected with two technical fouls after arguing a missed call on this play. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/imrjmZu3hC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2023

This incident will likely fuel the growing criticisms regarding NBA officials as of late. Last Friday, Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics was ejected while on the bench, sparking a wave of backlash from Celtics fans, who recently witnessed Jayson Tatum get thrown out two games prior. Weeks ago, Golden State Warriors fans came to the defense of Chris Paul, who was ejected by none other than referee Scott Foster, with the two having history.

Safe to say, the fans are tired of seeing all these ejections happen left and right. And as long as the issue is barely addressed, it will only grow and worsen.