Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young put together a forgettable performance in Sunday’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks. He finished with 24 points — on 8-for-24 shooting from the field — in a game the Hawks went on to win in overtime by a final score of 132-130. Still, when the Hawks visit the United Center on Tuesday night to play Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and the Chicago Bulls, every Hawks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Bulls?

Trae Young injury status vs. Bulls

The Hawks initially had Young listed as questionable for Tuesday’s showdown due to a non-COVID illness, per the NBA’s official injury report. Unfortunately for Atlanta fans, Trae was later downgraded to out, and will now be unavailable against the Bulls.

In other injury news relevant to the Hawks, De’Andre Hunter (left knee) will sit out for Atlanta.

Young, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Hawks franchise. He’s averaging 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game across 71 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Oklahoma star is struggling to shoot the ball efficiently from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Young’s current 33.8% three-point percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect Tuesday’s matchup between the Hawks and Bulls to go down to the wire, even with Young out of the lineup. After all, both teams are fighting for playoff positioning at this juncture of the season and have a lot on the line. But with regard to the question, Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is no.