Nikola Vucevic was ejected from the Chicago Bulls’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter, and Zach LaVine came out in support of his teammate regarding the situation.

“It was a crazy ejection because the guy that gave him the (second) tech didn’t even call the foul on him,” Zach LaVine said, via, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. “Tony came across the court and threw him out. I wasn’t there to understand but it’s tough to throw a guy out in the second quarter of a game. We picked him up. It’s part of basketball.”

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan described his feelings on Nikola Vucevic’s ejection as well.

“I was surprised because I don’t know how they can ‘T’ him up when he’s talking Serbian,” Billy Donovan said, via Johnson. “I think he may have asked them if they want to go out to dinner (Sunday) night possible. In the moment that you’re sitting over there, it almost appeared to me that it was bang-bang technical fouls. And in talking to (official) Tony (Brothers)–and I got a lot of respect for the crew there–they felt like there was enough of a delay after the first one for him to step away. And he didn’t. I don’t have any problem with the officials in the moment.”

Luckily for Vucevic, his teammates picked him up, winning the game 118-108 over the Lakers, who had LeBron James returning to action. The win over LeBron James and the Lakers brought the Bulls to 36-38. Chicago has won seven of its last 10 games, and currently holds the last play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls will stay in Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Monday night.