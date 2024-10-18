The 2024 offseason saw plenty of changes for an Atlanta Hawks team that has fallen short of its goals over the past two seasons. They admitted that their blockbuster trade for Dejounte Murray back in 2022 was a failure, cutting their losses and sending him to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package headlined by Dyson Daniels — thereby kicking off the Hawks' retooling process.

And in a stroke of good fortune, the Hawks managed to land the number one overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, and with that gift, they took Zaccharie Risacher, the versatile forward out of France. The pick may not have come in a stacked draft class, but Risacher looks like he'll be an incredible fit alongside Trae Young, as the rookie has flashed his smooth stroke from three as well as his finishing ability thus far in preseason.

At the moment, however, the Hawks are still straddling the fine line between going all-in on the youth movement as well as remaining semi-competitive. They still have a few veterans on the roster who could be worth something on the trade market, and if the Hawks decide to chase better lottery odds in the impending Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, these players could very well be on their way out of Atlanta.

Over the past three seasons, it has seemed as though it was only going to be a matter of time before the Hawks turned over the starting center job to Onyeka Okongwu, the big man they drafted with the sixth overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. But Clint Capela has remained strong through it all. When healthy, Capela has been called upon by the Hawks to be the team's starting center, and has played his role admirably.

Capela, however, is in the middle of a decline. He's no longer the rim protector he was, and his mobility has declined as a result of his many injuries over the years. But on offense, he's still the perfect fit in a Trae Young-led offense — a lob threat who's tireless in rolling to the basket.

At present, it's unclear who Quin Snyder will roll with as the Hawks' long-term starting center. It's a bit telling that Okongwu, who is currently injured, hasn't yet usurped Capela. But there's always the choice for the Hawks to pivot younger, and if they do, expect Capela to once again be the subject of trade rumors aplenty.

De'Andre Hunter, much like Capela, has been at the forefront of many trade rumors over the past few seasons. Hunter hasn't progressed much in his five years with the Hawks. At this point, everyone knows what they're going to get from Hunter — 15 points, a smattering of threes and free throws, as well as some solid to above-average defense on the perimeter.

Hunter did not progress too much as a shot-maker or a playmaker, and as a result, it's hard to say that he has been well worth the four-year, $90 million extension he signed back in 2022.

With Zaccharie Risacher poised to command a ton of minutes given his draft pedigree, Hunter could, sooner or later, be the odd man out in Atlanta. In fact, the clock is ticking on Hunter's spot in the starting lineup, especially when he did manage to lose his starting job for a stretch last season. Perhaps Hunter's services could be of better use to another team that needs to beef up its wing rotation.

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Bogdan Bogdanovic is the oldest among the Hawks player mentioned thus far. He's already 32 years old, and unlike Capela and Hunter, he is so much easier to sell off to contending teams as a piece that could help out in a potential championship run. His contract, that runs for three more years (including a team option) is worth around $49 million — a price that's warranted for one of the best volume marksmen in the league.

But the same skillset that makes Bogdanovic appealing to contending teams also makes him worth so much to the Hawks. Bogdanovic is not just a catch-and-shooter; he can initiate the offense when Trae Young is resting while being a hand-and-glove fit alongside him in the backcourt thanks to his elite three-point shooting.

Thus, barring a major offer, the Hawks may simply be more inclined to keep Bogdanovic on the team.

Acquired by the Hawks in the Dejounte Murray trade, Nance could find himself out of the Hawks rotation rather quickly once Okongwu recovers from his injury. Nance, however, is a quality backup center. He is fairly switchable on the perimeter, and he's a lob threat that covers a ton of ground on both ends. He is in the final year of his contract, however, and he's making $11 million. He's more likely to end up as a buyout candidate come February than someone contending teams actively seek a trade for.