Where will Bogdan end up if he is traded?

Bogdan Bogdanovic is an intriguing name to watch ahead of the trade deadline. The Atlanta Hawks are 20-27 and could be sellers at the deadline. Atlanta has named Trae Young and Jalen Johnson as the only untouchables on the roster.

Bogdanovic is a good scorer who teams could be interested in. The 31-year-old guard is averaging 17.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game and is shooting 43.2 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.

Bogdanovic is in the first year of a four-year $68 million deal. Atlanta is 22-27 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks are winners of four straight but still could be sellers at the trade deadline, although some intel states that they might not want to move Bogdanovic.

With that said, here are the best Bogdan Bogdanovic trade destinations if the Hawks move him at the deadline.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers took a major injury blow this week as Joel Embiid suffered a meniscus injury. Embiid will be out long-term, but Philadelphia is 30-18 and could still make it to the postseason.

Bogdanovic is a target who could make sense for the 76ers. His scoring would help them significantly as a scoring punch off the bench. The Sixers have the contracts to make a deal happen, as Robert Covington, Nicholas Batum, and Marcus Morris are all on sizeable deals.

Philadelphia also has a good stock of draft capital from the James Harden trade earlier this season. While Embiid is out for a while, Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers could still be competitive and make it to the playoffs. Bogdanovic could be a great role player to add, as he would be a spark plug scorer and a solid shooter. With his four-year deal, Bogdanovic could help Philadelphia this season and beyond.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on a five-game winning streak and have shot up the standings to third place in the Eastern Conference. Cleveland is 31-16 and only one game behind the Milwaukee Bucks for second in the East.

The Cavs could be a buyer at the trade deadline to emerge as a true contender in the East. Cleveland is reportedly interested in Bogdanovic, who could provide a spark as the lead guard off the bench. The Cavs have one of the best starting lineups in basketball, with three current or former All-Stars: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen. They also have Evan Mobley, who was an All-Defensive First-Team player last season. Max Strus has been an impactful role player in his first season with Cleveland, rounding out their starting lineup.

Bogdanovic could thrive in a 6th man role for this Cavs team. In the playoffs last season, Cleveland had a tough time scoring in their first-round matchup against the New York Knicks. Adding another scorer like Bogdanovic could alleviate pressure off Cleveland's stars and help them go further in the postseason.

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have already made a trade this season, acquiring OG Anunoby from the Raptors. New York has been elite since the trade and is in fourth place in the East. The Knicks also have the assets to make a move for another difference-maker.

Bogdanovic would immediately step in as their top scorer off the bench. New York has Evan Fournier's contract to move and a surplus of draft capital, with six first-round picks over the next two years.

Bogdan Bogdanovic could be an impactful player for the Knicks to provide more offense around their elite defensive unit.

Although Bogdanovic would have multiple suitors, Atlanta's win streak may have them rethinking their trade deadline strategy. If they decide to move him, look for the 76ers, Cavs, and Knicks to be in the mix.