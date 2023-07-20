For both NBA franchises and diehard hoops fans, the NBA Summer League is a chance to see both young players and NBA hopefuls compete their hardest in an effort to prove their worth to their team and demonstrate the work that they've been putting in along their basketball journey. For a team such as the Atlanta Hawks, the 2023 Las Vegas Summer League presented them with the opportunity to further assess their most recent draft class, including a couple of undrafted free agents that they brought in on two-way and Exhibit 10 contracts.

However, among the players to suit up for the Hawks during Summer League, Brady Manek was actually one of the few to truly excel. Manek, who went undrafted in 2022 NBA Draft, averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per contest (4 games).

Hewas Atlanta's key contributor in the second unit, performing better than even Hawks' 2023 second-round pick Seth Lundy. In fact, if there's one undrafted Summer League player that stands a chance of actually making the 2023-24 roster, it's him.

What Brady Manek brings to the Hawks

Outside shooting

If there's one elite skill that Brady Manek possesses, it's his ability to knock down the deep ball, as the 24-year-old went 8-21 (38.4 percent) from 3 in the 2023-24 NBA Summer League. Possessing an excellent form and a penchant for getting open, Manek has a consistent release that he can get off even when tightly covered.

A 38.2 percent shooter from 3 after five seasons in college (four with Oklahoma before transferring to UNC), Manek also shot 37.5 percent from beyond the arc in one season with Tofas SC of the Turkish BSL and the NBL's Perth Wildcats. The latter team is notable not just because they're a professional squad with an impressive history, but because the 3-point line in the NBL is the same distance as it is in the NBA.

Consequently, Manek's numbers with the Wildcats in the NBL — 40.7 percent from 3 in 30 games (24 starts) — are better evidence for how he can perform at the NBA level than his NCAA numbers are.

As it relates to the Atlanta Hawks, Manek would likely be the best shooting power forward on the roster, even if signed to a two-way contract. His value to the Hawks would be similar to veteran forward Joe Ingles at best, when considering the success that the Utah Jazz had under Hawks head coach Quin Snyder.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Positional value

When assessing the trade rumors that have circulated around the Atlanta Hawks organization, the power forward position is a clear area of concern for the franchise.

After trading fan favorite John Collins for Rudy Gay (who they included in a track package for Patty Mills) and a second-round pick, the Hawks are still said to be shopping De'Andre Hunter, and Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam is presumably their top trade target. As of today, their depth at power forward likely includes Saddiq Bey, Jalen Johnson, and Mouhamed Gueye. However, not only are none of those players true power forwards, but they could all be realistic additions in a trade package for Siakam if the Hawks are able to complete the blockbuster trade.

If that's the case, having as much depth at power forward as possible could be key, as the teams who do manage to acquire stars via trade often have to surrender key role players to do so.

With that said, the Hawks should be looking to have as much depth at power forward as possible anyways, as the jury is still out on a number of their frontcourt pieces.

Pro experience

Going back to Brady Manek's play with the Perth Wildcats, having a player who's already been in a professional environment is invaluable to teams with true championship aspirations. It's one of the reasons that perennial playoff teams can be seen scouring professional leagues abroad for talent, or why a highly touted prospect such as LaMelo Ball suited up for the Illawarra Hawks rather than taking the traditional college route.

If Manek were to make the roster on a two-way contract or a standard deal, there's no doubt that he would demonstrate the professionalism teams covet in the locker room, in practice and when his number is called.

A simple thing, perhaps, but no small thing.