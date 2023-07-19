NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is over, which means things across the NBA are about to settle down for the remainder of the offseason. Of course, there are still rumors and conversations being had regarding potential Damian Lillard and James Harden trades, but the focus for many around the league coming out of Summer League is on this year's rookie class.

Victor Wembanyama will obviously dominate headlines all season long and Scoot Henderson may also be the center of attention for first-year talents if the Portland Trail Blazers move on from Lillard. However, several rookies made a name for themselves in this summer's competition and there are quite a few intriguing names to keep tabs on, especially in connection to this upcoming year's Rookie of the Year race.

From Top-10 picks in this year's draft to a player who fell out of the lottery to even a second-round sleeper, here are five rookies to watch during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Keyonte George – Utah Jazz

No first-round pick had a better showing in Las Vegas than Keyonte George and it was unfortunate that his time got cut short due to an ankle injury. If George had played in all five games for the Utah Jazz, there was a really good chance of him taking home Summer League MVP honors.

Once thought to be a lottery pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, George ended up falling to No. 16 overall where the Jazz grabbed him after targeting him throughout the pre-draft process. After trading Donovan Mitchell last offseason and veteran point guard Mike Conley Jr. at the trade deadline this past year, it was clear that the Jazz were going to be looking for a young, dynamic guard this offseason to pair with Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton.

Between his scoring abilities and high understanding for making plays on the offensive-end of the floor, George looked unstoppable in Summer League. Not counting the ten minutes and six points he logged in the game he got hurt in, George averaged 29.5 points per game on 53.8 percent shooting from the floor and 42.3 percent from three-point range.

He is not going to enter the league and be on the same level as Mitchell was during his final season in Utah, but George does share a lot of similarities in his game to the All-Star guard. If he wins a starting role in training camp and sees upwards of 25 minutes per game during his first season, Utah may very well end up having an All-Rookie First Team performer in their backcourt.

Bilal Coulibaly – Washington Wizards

Perhaps the biggest unknown in this year's draft, Bilal Coulibaly enters the NBA as one of the youngest players in the entire league. A raw, lengthy wing from France, Coulibaly began to quickly rise up draft boards as he played alongside Victor Wembanyama on the Metropolitans 92. It is going to take time for him to reach his full potential, but the Washington Wizards definitely have one of the most intriguing rookies in the entire league.

With the Wizards rebuilding, Coulibaly should be able to see plenty of time on the floor, which is exactly what he needs in order to grow as an overall talent. Defensively, there is a lot to like about him and he proved this near the end of Summer League by recording seven total blocks in two games.

If Coulibaly can tighten up his handle and also become more of a catch-and-shoot three-point threat, he could end up being one of the best prospects from the 2023 NBA Draft. Then again, he's going to a team that does not have an established star, nor established veterans, so his rookie year could end up being very up and down.

Ausar Thompson – Detroit Pistons

Keyonte George was the most impressive rookie during Summer League, but Ausar Thompson put on a show every single time he took the floor. From scoring to rebounding to passing to blocking shots to being active as an on-ball defender, Thompson did everything for the Detroit Pistons and he enters his rookie season in an interesting spot.

The Pistons have Cade Cunningham as their lead guard with Jaden Ivey right by his side, which is why Thompson could begin the season as his team's starting small forward. While this is not a natural position for him, the Overtime Elite product shouldn't have an issue playing out on the wing since he could act as a secondary playmaker on offense. Standing about 6-foot-7 and possessing a 7-foot wingspan as well, Thompson can hold his own against virtually any position.

As time goes on, he will become a much better three-point shooter, but the one thing to watch with Thompson during his rookie season is what he can do defensively. The Pistons were one of the league's worst defensive teams a season ago and with the high IQ he plays with on that end of the floor, Ausar should instantly be able to make a positive difference in Detroit. When looking at his potential career long-term, it is not hard to imagine Thompson making his way onto the All-Defensive team at some point before the conclusion of his rookie contract with the Pistons.

Anthony Black – Orlando Magic

Anthony Black ended up turning himself into a Top-10 draft pick and many seem to think the Orlando Magic made a mistake selecting him at sixth overall since they have so much backcourt depth already. Being a taller, lengthier guard though who can crash the glass, Black presents upside as a potential “do-it-all” guy.

In Summer League, Orlando's top pick did not shoot the ball well, as he shot 40.6 percent from the floor and below 20 percent from three-point range. Not to mention, Black recorded 12 assists and 12 turnovers in three games. He did however rebound the ball exceptionally well for a guard and despite some offensive struggles, Black's confidence remained high.

Black and the Magic in general are going to be fascinating to watch simply because there is potential for a lot of growth right away. By no means is he a Rookie of the Year type of candidate right now, but Black could be a really good play in Orlando for many years to come if they put him in opportunities to succeed right away.

Jordan Walsh – Boston Celtics

The only second-round pick on this list, Jordan Walsh will work his way into the Boston Celtics' rotations at some point during the 2023-24 season, especially with Grant Williams' departure this offseason. They are two different players, but Walsh can play virtually anywhere on the floor like Williams can and he made a name for himself during his freshman season at Arkansas due to his defensive toughness.

As he gets stronger in the NBA, Walsh will be able to guard almost every position and could be utilized at times as a small-ball power forward like Williams was in Boston. There is also upside in Walsh's game as a scorer on the wing, as he averaged 16.0 points per game while shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range in Summer League.

What's intriguing about Walsh is that he has an immediate path to seeing minutes for the Celtics. He'll be battling with Oshae Brissett, Sam Hauser and maybe Justin Champagnie for minutes, which is why he could wind up making some noise during his rookie season. Rookie of the Year is not going to happen, but the Celtics have a young forward who can do a lot of the little things to help his team need.

What more do you need as a championship contender?