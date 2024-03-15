The Atlanta Hawks handled the Utah Jazz easily two weeks ago when the teams played in Atlanta. The Hawks earned a 124-97 victory, but the Jazz hope to return the favor on Friday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Jazz prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Hawks are holding onto the tenth spot in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games up on the Brooklyn Nets for the last play-in spot. The Hawks won three games in a row through the beginning of March, taking care of the Knicks, Cavaliers, and Grizzlies. They came back down to earth in their last two games, losing at home to the Pelicans and disappointingly to the Trailblazers. The Hawks are 29-36 overall but just 13-19 on the road. From a betting perspective, Atlanta is amongst the least profitable teams in the league, holding a 22-43 against-the-spread record.
The Jazz are falling back down the Western Conference standings after a good stretch of play in the middle of the season. They've been a successful team at home this season, owning a 19-13 record. This is a massive improvement over their road record, which is 9-24. Utah is 2-8 over their last ten games and lost 12 of 14. The Jazz will welcome this game against the Hawks, as they had to play the top two teams in the league, the Celtics and Nuggets, in their last two games. The Jazz were outscored a combined 165-128.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Jazz Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -104
Utah Jazz: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -112
Over: 224 (-110)
Under: 224 (-110)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Jazz
Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT
TV: KJZZ, Peachtree TV
TV: KJZZ, Peachtree TV
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hawks have failed to cover in two consecutive games but had covered in five of seven before that. The Jazz only covered four of their last ten games and were blown out in two straight games against Denver and Boston. The Hawks have also covered two straight games against the Jazz, including a 27-point win this season.
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Jazz have one of the worst defenses in the NBA, and they've been terrible over the last five games. They rank 30th in scoring defense, allowing 125 points per game. This would normally be the reason to pick the other team, but Atlanta's fifth-ranked offense has struggled lately. Their rank in scoring offense over the past five games is 24th, averaging 106.4 per game. This is an opportunity for Utah to stop some of the bleeding.
Atlanta's defense has been holding them in games while their offense sorts it out, ranking fifth over the last five with 103 points allowed per game. The opposite is said for Utah, who backs up their terrible defense with the fourth-ranked offense. The Jazz are averaging 118.4 points per game over their last five.
The Jazz have been one of the most profitable betting teams this year, holding a 35-30 against-the-spread record. The Hawks contend with a 22-43 record.
Final Hawks-Jazz Prediction & Pick
Good defense usually beats good offense, which could be the case in this game. Due to their lack of offense, the total has gone under in four straight Atlanta games and eight of their last ten. Utah's offense is performing well, but they will meet their match against Atlanta. Utah's offense is clicking on all cylinders, and the over has hit in five straight games, but it had gone under in four consecutive before that.
These teams historically have low-scoring games, with the game going under in seven of the last eight meetings
Final Hawks-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Under 224 (-110)