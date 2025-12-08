The Green Bay Packers got a huge win in Week 14. Green Bay defeated Chicago 28-21 and took over first place in the NFC North standings with just a few weeks before the playoffs. One Packers player admitted why the team had some extra motivation going into this fierce rivalry game.

Packers QB Jordan Love admitted that Sunday's game had extra juice after Ben Johnson's offseason comments about Green Bay.

“Yeah, it meant a lot to everybody,” Love said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “But obviously, we've all known the comments that were out there so it is what it is. This is a game that means a lot to everybody. It's an NFC North matchup. Obviously, Bears were No. 1 seed. So, it's a huge game. We'll see these guys here in a couple weeks again.”

Love is referring to comments Johnson made about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during his introductory press conference.

“Dan Campbell, Kevin O'Connell, you talk about two guys that are up for Coach of the Year awards as the season ends here,” Johnson said when talking about the NFC North. “And to be quite frank with you, I kind of enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year.”

The Packers already had plenty of motivation to beat the Bears, but it seems Johnson's comments simply added fuel to the fire.

Packers' playoff odds shot through the roof after beating Bears in Week 14

Offseason comments aside, Love understands the significance of Sunday's win over Chicago.

“It's a very big win,” Love said. “Obviously, just where we're at in the NFC North and the division that we have, I think we've got some really good teams in this division and, obviously, the Bears were on top. We knew what it was coming into it, and it's a huge win. Obviously, we'll be seeing these guys here again in a couple weeks.”

Green Bay now has a 95% chance to make the playoffs according to The Athletic's playoff simulator. Their most realistic path is winning the NFC North.

The Packers face the Bears again in Week 16, a game that could decide the division winner.

Next up for the Packers is a Week 15 matchup against the Broncos.