We've got NBA Saturday covered with betting predictions and picks as we head to the East for another classic installment of this conference rivalry. The Atlanta Hawks (22-26) will take on the Indiana Pacers (26-20) as both teams trend in opposite directions. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently ninth in the East and most recently fell 137-115 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The loss marked their seventh in a row as they've gone 3-7 over the last 10 games. They'll also be without some key players ahead of this road trip looking to change their fortunes.

The Indiana Pacers are fifth in the Eastern Conference Standings, most recently beating the Detroit Pistons 133-119. They've been hot recently at 8-2 over their last 10 games and looking to build upon their 4-0 season sweep of the Hawks from last season. The Pacers come in as home betting favorites.

Here are the Hawks-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hawks-Pacers Odds

Atlanta Hawks: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hawks vs. Pacers

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks keep getting dealt a poor hand following the news of Jalen Johnson missing the rest of the season due to a labrum injury. Bogdan Bogdanovic has also been out for the last few games due to personal reasons and Clint Capela won't be making a trip with the team on their current road stand due to a lingering back injury. That leaves Trae Young with a young core of players that will need to see Zaccharie Risacher and De'Andre Hunter step their games up and produce for their team.

Trae Young was recently updated to ‘probable and is likely to make the start following another snub from the All-Star game. Averaging 22.5 points and 11.4 assists per game, he'll have the prime matchup of facing Tyrese Haliburton in a high-level battle of guards that are the floor generals for their team. This series has been known to be high-scoring in the past, so expect Trae Young to have a big hand in that as he looks to lead his squad to a win.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have been playing their best basketball of the season throughout this recent stretch as Pascal Siakam has really turned up the aggression in terms of his scoring. He had a game-high 37 points against the Pistons last game as he's averaging 20.5 PPG. Tyrese Haliburton is playing like his classic self and ranks fifth in the league with 8.6 APG. They'll have a perfect opportunity to run the floor and get out in transition against a young Hawks team that tends to do the same.

The Pacers have had the Hawks' number and swept them last season 4-0. In each of those games, Indiana managed to cover the spread and they'll be in a great spot to do so again in this one with the injuries piling up for the Hawks. Couple that with Siakam being named to his third All-Star game and the vibes in the Pacers' locker room are sky-high as they return home where they're 13-8 this season.

Final Hawks-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Hawks and Pacers will meet for the first game of three meetings this season and both teams are streaking in opposite directions. The Hawks are much more banged-up at the moment and the Pacers have been playing at a high level over the last 10 games. While they're 10-10 ATS at home this season, they've gone 24-21 overall have covered the spread in 10 of their last 12 games.

While Trae Young may have a big performance scoring the ball in this one, I don't expect it to be enough in stopping the team effort from Indiana and Tyrese Haliburton distributing the ball the way he has been.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Indiana Pacers to cover the spread at home by a wide margin.

Final Hawks-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -6.5 (-110)