Iconic filmmaker and Studio Ghibli legend Hayao Miyazaki is back from retirement… again.

The iconic director of anime classics such as My Neighbor Totoro and Howl's Moving Castle has un-retired after announcing his retirement with what was supposed to be his final film, The Boy and the Heron.

Studio Ghibli president Toshio Suzuki said that Miyazaki is back at work and that he is “obsessed” with a new project.

“He's thinking about this next project every day, and I can't stop him — in fact, I've given up,” Suzuki told Liberation. “I no longer try to dissuade him, even if he were to make a failed film. In life, it's only the work that delights him.”

Miyazaki, a founding member of Studio Ghibli, is still the studio's most famous directors since 1985. He was behind iconic films such as Kiki's Delivery Service and the 2003 Academy Award winner for Best Animated Picture, Spirited Away. At 82 years old, Miyazaki still produces films for Ghibli, with The Boy and the Heron initially seeming as his swan song before retiring.

However, he's back for another film and obsessed with it that he's reportedly forgotten what his last film was about. Neither Miyazaki nor Studio Ghibli have given hints on what the new movie is about or when it's going to be finished, but promised fans that there is one more Mizayaki creation to see.

The Boy and the Heron has been hailed by critics and other filmmakers as one of his best works yet. Furthering Hayao Miyazaki's legacy is his son, Goro, also works at Studio Ghibli. His films Tales from Earthsea has received critical acclaim, with the most recent one Earwig and the Witch as the studio's first CG-animated film.

The Boy and the Heron will be released on Dec. 8.