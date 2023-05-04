On Monday, May 1st, Hayley Kiyoko’s show came to Nashville, Tennessee. After experiencing a drag show, she brought drag queens to her own stage to protest Tennessee’s law restricting drag shows.

In an Instagram post, Kiyoko shared her “emotional rollercoaster.” On her day off, she visited a drag performance at Play Nashville. There, she was brought on stage. She decided to return the favor by inviting drag queens, LiberTea and Ivy St James, to her show the following day. However, on the day of her show, local law enforcement warned her that having the queens on stage at an all ages show could result in legal repercussions. In her post, Kiyoko becomes really emotional, calling the whole ordeal “f***ed up.”

In the caption of her post, she continues her frustration with the Tennessee law, which states that there will be legal repercussions for “adult cabaret performance on public property” where it could be “viewed by a person who is not an adult.” The bill was signed by Rep. Gov. Bill Lee but was blocked by federal judge in April before it could go into effect. Kiyoko expressed that although she didn’t want to put anyone in danger, she poses, “How do we navigate these absurd threats and laws against our community?”

Hayley Kiyoko is openly queer and often uses her platform for social justice in LGBTQ+ spaces. So on the day of her show, the Queens arrived and she told them the deal. They bravely said that they “wanted to continue with the show and come out on stage.” The show went on.

Kiyoko concluded her post, “We will not be silenced.”