Ray “Misster Ray” Cunningham has been initiated as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. The two-time Virginia State University alum and former ‘College Hill’ joined the Eta Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha in Pasadena, California.

Cunningham is an award-winning producer, host, author, actor, and TV personality. He made his TV debut in 2006 during season three of BET’s College Hill. Cunningham is a two-time graduate of Virginia State; he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in mass communications in 2006 and again in 2022 with his master’s in media management.

After graduating from Virginia State, Cunningham further grew his reality TV career. He appeared on VH1 Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood as a supporting cast member for two seasons after joining the cast in season four. After leaving Love and Hip-Hop, he was the host of WEtv's first digital chat show series, 100 & Real with Misster Ray, on YouTube in 2018. He was also recognized as the creator of WEtv's longest-running digital series, Reality Wrap, which ran from 2013 to 2018.

The most recent revival of BET's College Hill: Celebrity Edition and TV One's News One Now with Roland Martin are just two of the many TV specials that he has hosted and appeared on over the years.

In a brief interview with Historically Black Since, Cunningham informed the platform that his chapter President is Marc Gay. Gay is a Howard University alum and one of the original members of the 90’s R&B group Shai.

Cunningham's fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. was founded on December 4, 1906, on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, by seven undergraduates: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle, and Vertner Woodson Tandy. Alpha Phi Alpha is the oldest and largest fraternity within the Divine 9.