Amid the huge conversation around Bronny James being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, North Carolina Central coach LeVelle Moton is high on the rookie guard's potential. Moton, who recently took to X to share his genuine thoughts on Lakers rookie Bronny James.

Moton reminded the college basketball world of his association with James's college journey. When Bronny James was just starting to make waves in high school basketball, it was North Carolina Central that saw his potential first. Back in 2020, NC Central made headlines by being the first college to offer James a scholarship. This move was met with both applause and criticism, but Coach LeVelle Moton stood firm in his decision.

In a heartfelt post on X, Moton emphasized the significance of this early offer, stating, “Don’t let none of this distract you from the fact that NC Central was the first school to offer Bronny James! When I evaluated him then, I saw a kid with elite athleticism, who could defend and make shots at a high clip. Super happy for the kid and family 💯👊🏾.”

The decision to offer Bronny James a spot drew significant backlash at the time. In comments obtained by Andscape (formerly known as “The Undefeated”), Moton expressed his perspective on the criticism:

“Let me break it down for you a little bit here, and this is just how I look at it,’’ Moton said to Andscape. “In the year 2020, we have people that will get uptight because a black coach offered a black kid the opportunity and the means to attend a black college. A black coach offered an opportunity to play basketball at a black school – and he will be criticized by black people.”

Though Bronny James ultimately chose to commit to USC, his path has been anything but straightforward. Averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games, James made his mark despite facing significant challenges. His season debut on December 10th against Long Beach State came after a harrowing recovery from cardiac arrest during a workout in July.

Moton wasn't the only member of the basketball world that commended Bronny James making it to the NBA. Chris Paul, NBA star and friend of Moton, took to his X account to say, “Special!! Congrats, Bronny!”

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine posted, “Imagine being able to play with your son!” the two-time All-Star said. “This is historic, having 2 boys my self I couldn’t {imagine} how that would feel.”

James starts his NBA career in the Summer League. The Lakers will start their summer league schedule by facing the Houston Rockets' summer league team on Friday, July 12th, at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.