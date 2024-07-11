In a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse and ClutchPoints, HBCU GO has announced their broadcast schedule for the 2024 Football Season. The schedule features multiple games from the SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA that will air in major markets around the country as well as the Allen Media Group-owned platforms TheGrio and HBCU GO.

Per HBCU GO, their broadcasting schedule for the 2024 season features 26 football games, with 8 from CIAA, 9 from SIAC, and 14 from SWAC. Events include the Southern Heritage Classic, 6 homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

“As we enter HBCU GO’s third football season, we are proud to showcase the very best HBCU match-ups,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group. “Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture.”

“HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO. “We have 26 exciting match-ups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.”

The broadcast schedule is below.