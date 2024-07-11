In a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse and ClutchPoints, HBCU GO has announced their broadcast schedule for the 2024 Football Season. The schedule features multiple games from the SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA that will air in major markets around the country as well as the Allen Media Group-owned platforms TheGrio and HBCU GO.

Per HBCU GO, their broadcasting schedule for the 2024 season features 26 football games, with 8 from CIAA, 9 from SIAC, and 14 from SWAC. Events include the Southern Heritage Classic, 6 homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.

“As we enter HBCU GO’s third football season, we are proud to showcase the very best HBCU match-ups,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group. “Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture.”

“HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO. “We have 26 exciting match-ups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.”

The broadcast schedule is below.

Game Date

(Saturday)

Syndication Games + HBCU GO Digital PlatformGame Time

(EST)

Game Date

(Saturday)

Cable Games

theGrio Television Network + theGrio Gold 

Game Time

(EST)

August 31Virginia Union vs. Kentucky State @ Frankfort, KY

CIAA-SIAC

3:00 PMAugust 31Clark Atlanta vs.Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA

SIAC

1:00 PM
September 7Tuskegee vs. Grambling State 

@ Grambling, LA

SIAC-SWAC

7:00 PMSeptember 7Savannah State vs. Southern @ Baton Rouge, LA

SIAC-SWAC

7:00 PM
September 14Southern Heritage Classic

Tennessee State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Memphis, TN

OVC-SWAC

7:00 PMSeptember 14Kentucky State vs. Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA

SIAC

1:00 PM
September 21Clark Atlanta vs. Bethune-Cookman 

@ Daytona Beach, FL

SIAC-SWAC

3:00 PMSeptember 21Winston-Salem vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA

CIAA

1:00 PM
September 28Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman

@ Daytona Beach, FL

SWAC

3:00 PMSeptember 28Miles College vs. Allen University @ Columbia, SC

SIAC

1:00 PM
October 5Homecoming Game Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State 

@ Lorman, MS

SWAC

3:00 PMOctober 5Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State @ Fayetteville, NC

CIAA

1:00 PM
October 12Homecoming Game Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama A&M 

@ Huntsville, AL

SWAC

3:00 PMOctober 12Homecoming Game 

Clark Atlanta vs. Central State @ Wilberforce, OH

SIAC

1:00 PM
October 19Homecoming Game 

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Grambling State

@ Grambling, LA

SWAC

3:00 PMOctober 19Homecoming Game

Bluefield State vs. Bowie State @ Bowie, MD

CIAA

1:00 PM
October 26Homecoming Game 

Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman 

@ Daytona Beach, FL

SWAC

3:00 PMOctober 26Johnson C. Smith vs. Winston-Salem State @ Winston-Salem, NC

CIAA

1:00 PM
November 2Southern vs. Alabama A&M

@ Huntsville, AL

SWAC

3:00 PMNovember 2Benedict vs. Fort Valley @ Fort Valley, GA

SIAC

1:00 PM
November 9Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State 

@ Jackson, MS

SWAC

3:00 PMNovember 9Virginia Union vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA

CIAA

1:00 PM
November 16CIAA Championship Game

@ Salem, VA

CIAA

3:00 PMNovember 16Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M @ Tallahassee, FL

SWAC

1:00 PM
November 23Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Pine Bluff, AR

SWAC

3:00 PMNovember 23Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State @ Itta Bena, MS

SWAC

1:00 PM