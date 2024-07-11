In a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse and ClutchPoints, HBCU GO has announced their broadcast schedule for the 2024 Football Season. The schedule features multiple games from the SWAC, SIAC, and CIAA that will air in major markets around the country as well as the Allen Media Group-owned platforms TheGrio and HBCU GO.
Per HBCU GO, their broadcasting schedule for the 2024 season features 26 football games, with 8 from CIAA, 9 from SIAC, and 14 from SWAC. Events include the Southern Heritage Classic, 6 homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.
“As we enter HBCU GO’s third football season, we are proud to showcase the very best HBCU match-ups,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of HBCU GO parent company, Allen Media Group. “Now is the time for HBCUs, and HBCU GO is the true destination for coverage of Black college sports and culture.”
“HBCU GO is poised to deliver the most comprehensive HBCU football game coverage ever to our audience,” said Curtis Symonds, President of HBCU GO. “We have 26 exciting match-ups on our slate this season, including the Southern Heritage Classic, six homecoming games, and the CIAA Football Championship.”
The broadcast schedule is below.
|Game Date
(Saturday)
|Syndication Games + HBCU GO Digital Platform
|Game Time
(EST)
|Game Date
(Saturday)
|Cable Games
theGrio Television Network + theGrio Gold
|Game Time
(EST)
|August 31
|Virginia Union vs. Kentucky State @ Frankfort, KY
CIAA-SIAC
|3:00 PM
|August 31
|Clark Atlanta vs.Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA
SIAC
|1:00 PM
|September 7
|Tuskegee vs. Grambling State
@ Grambling, LA
SIAC-SWAC
|7:00 PM
|September 7
|Savannah State vs. Southern @ Baton Rouge, LA
SIAC-SWAC
|7:00 PM
|September 14
|Southern Heritage Classic
Tennessee State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Memphis, TN
OVC-SWAC
|7:00 PM
|September 14
|Kentucky State vs. Fort Valley State @ Fort Valley, GA
SIAC
|1:00 PM
|September 21
|Clark Atlanta vs. Bethune-Cookman
@ Daytona Beach, FL
SIAC-SWAC
|3:00 PM
|September 21
|Winston-Salem vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA
CIAA
|1:00 PM
|September 28
|Alabama State vs. Bethune-Cookman
@ Daytona Beach, FL
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|September 28
|Miles College vs. Allen University @ Columbia, SC
SIAC
|1:00 PM
|October 5
|Homecoming Game Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State
@ Lorman, MS
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|October 5
|Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State @ Fayetteville, NC
CIAA
|1:00 PM
|October 12
|Homecoming Game Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama A&M
@ Huntsville, AL
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|October 12
|Homecoming Game
Clark Atlanta vs. Central State @ Wilberforce, OH
SIAC
|1:00 PM
|October 19
|Homecoming Game
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Grambling State
@ Grambling, LA
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|October 19
|Homecoming Game
Bluefield State vs. Bowie State @ Bowie, MD
CIAA
|1:00 PM
|October 26
|Homecoming Game
Jackson State vs. Bethune-Cookman
@ Daytona Beach, FL
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|October 26
|Johnson C. Smith vs. Winston-Salem State @ Winston-Salem, NC
CIAA
|1:00 PM
|November 2
|Southern vs. Alabama A&M
@ Huntsville, AL
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|November 2
|Benedict vs. Fort Valley @ Fort Valley, GA
SIAC
|1:00 PM
|November 9
|Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State
@ Jackson, MS
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|November 9
|Virginia Union vs. Virginia State @ Petersburg, VA
CIAA
|1:00 PM
|November 16
|CIAA Championship Game
@ Salem, VA
CIAA
|3:00 PM
|November 16
|Mississippi Valley State vs. Florida A&M @ Tallahassee, FL
SWAC
|1:00 PM
|November 23
|Texas Southern vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Pine Bluff, AR
SWAC
|3:00 PM
|November 23
|Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State @ Itta Bena, MS
SWAC
|1:00 PM