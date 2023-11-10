Allen Media Group's free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO, has unveiled the broadcast schedule basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season.
With a total of 19 basketball matchups, including both men's and women's games at the Division I & Division II level, HBCU GO . One of the standout events is the 3rd Annual Legacy Classic, set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the prestigious Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey between Grambling & Jackson State.
HBCU fans around the United States will have the opportunity to catch these games, as they will be broadcast on HBCU GO, as well as select CBS-owned-and-operated duopoly stations. Major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh will be able to tune in and experience the HBCU basketball experience.
The full schedule is below.
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
WOMEN'S / MEN'S GAMES
|
TEAMS
|
LOCATION
|
LIVE or Pre-Tape
|
November 25, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Tuskegee University vs Fort Valley State
|
Fort Valley, GA
HPE Arena
|
LIVE
|
December 2, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Fort Valley State vs Lemoyne-Owen College
|
Memphis, TN
Bruce-Johnson Hall
|
LIVE
|
December 9, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Bowie State vs Claflin University
|
Orangeburg, SC
Kennedy Health & Wellness Center
|
LIVE
|
December 16, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Livingstone College vs Bowie State
|
Bowie, MD
A.C. Jordan Arena
|
LIVE
|
December 23, 2023
December 23, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
|
M
M
|
Talladega College vs Shaw University
Lemoyne-Owen College vs Livingstone College
|
Atlanta, GA
Forbes Arena
Atlanta, GA
Forbes Arena
|
Pre-Taped 11/17/23
Pre-Taped 11/17/23
|
December 30, 2023
December 30, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT
|
M
M
|
Grambling State vs Delaware State
Morehouse College vs Fayetteville State
|
Atlanta, GA
Forbes Arena
Atlanta, GA
Forbes Arena
|
Pre-Taped 11/17/23
Pre-Taped 11/17/23
|
January 6, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Alcorn State vs Jackson State
|
Jackson, MS
Lee E. Williams Athletic Center
|
LIVE
|
January 13, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Kentucky State vs Tuskegee
|
Tuskegee, AL
James Center
|
LIVE
|
January 20, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Southern University vs Grambling State
|
Grambling, LA
Willis Reed Court
|
LIVE
|
January 27, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern
|
Houston, TX
H&P Arena
|
LIVE
|
February 3, 2024
February 3, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
TBD
|
W/M
M
|
Bethune Cookman vs Alabama State
Grambling State vs Jackson State
(Legacy Classic)
|
Montgomery, AL
Dunn-Oliver Acadome
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
|
LIVE
Pre-Taped
|
February 10, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Alcorn State vs University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|
Pine Bluff, AR
H.O. Clemmons Arena
|
LIVE
|
February 17, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Mississippi Valley vs. Alabama A&M
|
Normal, AL
T.M. Elmore Arena
|
LIVE
|
February 24, 2023
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Virginia Union vs Virginia State
|
Petersburg, VA
VSU Multipurpose Center
|
LIVE
|
March 2, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Bethune-Cookman vs Southern University
|
Baton Rouge, LA
F. G. Clark Activity Center
|
LIVE
|
March 9, 2024
|
1 pm ET / 12 pm CT
|
W/M
|
Mississippi Valley vs Jackson State
|
Jackson, MS
Lee E. Williams Athletic Center
|
LIVE