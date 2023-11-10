HBCU GO has announced their 2023-2024 basketball schedule, featuring 19 Division I & Division II HBCU games.

With a total of 19 basketball matchups, including both men's and women's games at the Division I & Division II level, HBCU GO . One of the standout events is the 3rd Annual Legacy Classic, set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the prestigious Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey between Grambling & Jackson State.

HBCU fans around the United States will have the opportunity to catch these games, as they will be broadcast on HBCU GO, as well as select CBS-owned-and-operated duopoly stations. Major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh will be able to tune in and experience the HBCU basketball experience.

The full schedule is below.