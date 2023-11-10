Allen Media Group's free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO, has unveiled the broadcast schedule basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season.

With a total of 19 basketball matchups, including both men's and women's games at the Division I & Division II level, HBCU GO . One of the standout events is the 3rd Annual Legacy Classic, set to take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at the prestigious Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey between Grambling & Jackson State.

HBCU fans around the United States will have the opportunity to catch these games, as they will be broadcast on HBCU GO, as well as select CBS-owned-and-operated duopoly stations. Major television markets such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh will be able to tune in and experience the HBCU basketball experience.

The full schedule is below.

DATE

TIME

WOMEN'S / MEN'S GAMES 

TEAMS

LOCATION

LIVE or Pre-Tape

November 25, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Tuskegee University vs Fort Valley State

Fort Valley, GA

HPE Arena

LIVE

December 2, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Fort Valley State vs Lemoyne-Owen College

Memphis, TN

Bruce-Johnson Hall

LIVE

December 9, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Bowie State vs Claflin University

Orangeburg, SC

Kennedy Health & Wellness Center

LIVE

December 16, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Livingstone College vs Bowie State

Bowie, MD

A.C. Jordan Arena

LIVE

December 23, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

M

M

Talladega College vs Shaw University

Lemoyne-Owen College vs Livingstone College

Atlanta, GA

Forbes Arena

Atlanta, GA

Forbes Arena

Pre-Taped 11/17/23

Pre-Taped 11/17/23

December 30, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT

M

M

Grambling State vs Delaware State

Morehouse College vs Fayetteville State

Atlanta, GA

Forbes Arena

Atlanta, GA

Forbes Arena

Pre-Taped 11/17/23

Pre-Taped 11/17/23

January 6, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Alcorn State vs Jackson State

Jackson, MS

Lee E. Williams Athletic Center

LIVE

January 13, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Kentucky State vs Tuskegee

Tuskegee, AL

James Center

LIVE

January 20, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Southern University vs Grambling State

Grambling, LA

Willis Reed Court

LIVE

January 27, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Alabama A&M vs Texas Southern

Houston, TX

H&P Arena

LIVE

February 3, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

TBD

W/M

M

Bethune Cookman vs Alabama State

Grambling State vs Jackson State

(Legacy Classic)

Montgomery, AL

Dunn-Oliver Acadome

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

LIVE

Pre-Taped

February 10, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Alcorn State vs University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff, AR

H.O. Clemmons Arena

LIVE

February 17, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Mississippi Valley vs. Alabama A&M

Normal, AL

T.M. Elmore Arena

LIVE

February 24, 2023

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Virginia Union vs Virginia State

Petersburg, VA

VSU Multipurpose Center

LIVE

March 2, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Bethune-Cookman vs Southern University

Baton Rouge, LA

F. G. Clark Activity Center

LIVE

March 9, 2024

1 pm ET / 12 pm CT

W/M

Mississippi Valley vs Jackson State

Jackson, MS

Lee E. Williams Athletic Center

LIVE