The HBCU Legacy Bowl has entered into a years-long partnership with insurance giant Allstate as the game’s exclusive title sponsor. The postseason showcase of the best players from across the HBCU college football landscape will henceforth be known as the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl.

“We are incredibly excited and honored to partner with Allstate in this transformative sponsorship,” Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl XXII MVP said in a statement. “Allstate’s meaningful commitment will significantly advance our shared values of expanding HBCU opportunity and promoting HBCU excellence.”

The Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl is held annually during Black History Month in New Orleans, Louisiana and broadcast live on NFL Network.

The game is the highlight of a week-long event that also includes the NFL HBCU Combine, giving draft-eligible stars from historically Black colleges multiple opportunities to show off their talents to league evaluators. The celebration of Black culture and history ends with the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, giving players who don’t have a future in professional football the opportunity to make major inroads on life after the gridiron.

“For more than a century, HBCUs have produced incredible athletes, and we appreciate the opportunity to help showcase, support, and create meaningful opportunities for the top players through our exclusive title sponsorship,” Allstate’s Dan Keats said.

Isaiah Bolden, a cornerback from Jackson State, was the lone player from an HBCU selected in this year’s NFL Draft, taken by the New England Patriots in the seventh round. Isaiah Land and Aubrey Miller Jr. both went undrafted, but signed multi-year contracts with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins, respectively, following rookie minicamps.