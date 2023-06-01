Isaiah Land of Florida A&M football and Aubrey Miller, Jr. of Jackson State football have signed NFL contracts after rookie minicamps.

Land, a 6-foot-3, 236 pound EDGE, earned First-Team FCS All-American honors last season. The Florida A&M football star led the FCS with 25.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in 12 starts.

Land signed a three-year, $2.7 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Miller, Jr. is a six-foot, 229 pound linebacker who led Jackson State football with 109 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He signed a three-year, $2.705 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. Miller, Jr. said his game is influenced by former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis.