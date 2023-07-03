Jackson State University has gotten the first installment of the $1 million pledge from former NBA Most Valuable Player Charles Barkley.

In a statement, Jackson State expressed gratitude for the generous support extended to the educational institution by the Basketball Hall of Famer.

“We are grateful to Mr. Charles Barkley for making this generous investment into Jackson State University,” said JSU Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony, Ph.D. “It is transformative to have leaders, like Mr. Barkley, recognize the important work we’re doing and decide to sow into our mission to prepare students for the global workforce. This is a fantastic way to close out the fiscal year, and his pledge of $100,000 annually for the next ten years will provide a continuous resource to support institutional priorities at a greater level and to further carry out our strategic plan to elevate this great institution.”

The $100,000 donation by the Charles Barkley Foundation can definitely go a long way in helping Jackson State finance and implement projects for the betterment of the school and its students.

Barkley has always been a big supporter of HBCUs. It can be remembered that back in 2017, Barkley promised to give $1 million to Morehouse College. Three years later in 2020, Barkley also donated $1 million each to Miles College and Tuskegee University.

While Barkley is perhaps largely known today for his hilarious persona on TV, he clearly is serious about parlaying his own success in his endeavors into actions that benefit society.

Jackson State, the only public university in Jackson, was established in 1877 in Jackson, Mississippi.