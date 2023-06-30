Ernie Johnson has put his blood, sweat, and tears into working in sports media. He started in 1977 at the University of Georgia and never looked back. Charles Barkley's surprise to the legendary NBA broadcaster during their coverage of Capital One's The Match was a fitting welcome to the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The Emmy award-winning sportscaster for NBA on TNT could not believe the news that Charles Barkley had announced. Capital One's The Match had to take a pause and applaud as the Round Mound of Rebound unveiled his surprise to Ernie Johnson, via NBA on TNT.

Chuck surprised Ernie with the news that he will be inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame 👏 pic.twitter.com/GWH6aL7rs3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 29, 2023

“This is big. I wanted to be the first. I am the only person up here that knows this. It is an honor and a privilege to congratulate Ernie Johnson on the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame. They told me and said ‘Would you do this?'. It is an honor and privilege to tell you. Ernie Johnson, congratulations, brother!” Charles Barkley declared.

The legendary sportscaster was still in disbelief but still held his emotions in.

“Get out of here. Chuckster, what are you talking about? Man, that is awesome. You know what? I am taking the rest of the day off…I have been at this for 34 years at the same place. Over 40 years of broadcasting and I am stunned,” he said in response to the announcement.

A lot of fans grew up seeing this man with different co-hosts until they got Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O'Neal to back him up. It is fun to see him get his flowers and be forever cemented in the annals of history.