The NFL Draft is not the last chance for college football standouts to make it in the league. Athletes can get in by trying out for a practice squad position and then make their way up or get called up for the NFL supplemental draft. Jackson State football star Malachi Wideman is on his way to the league through one of these pathways.

Malachi Wideman has been approved for the upcoming NFL supplemental draft. He is set to join Purdue football player Milton Wright in hopes of being on a team come July 11, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

The Jackson State football star got his well-deserved call-up to the big leagues after an amazing college football career. Malachi Wideman led the Southwestern Atlantic Conference in touchdown receptions during the 2021 season. He racked up 12 receptions to an end zone finish on 34 passes. His efficiency as a receiver and a route-runner have been elite.

He can also catch the ball from way out. The NFL supplemental draftee racked up 540 receiving yards and ran with it.

His most iconic moment for Jackson State football was against Southern University Jaguars to win the SWAC East Championship. Malachi Wideman had four receptions and 81 yards. He caught the game-winning play that helped the Tigers come back and win from behind.

A lot of teams that are in need of a wide receiver or just a great route runner can surely use the help coming from Malachi Wideman. Will he be in the NFL for a long time given his skillset?