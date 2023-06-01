Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Monty Williams’ contract to coach the Detroit Pistons is worth $78.5 million over six years (initially said to be at $72 million). While that is already shocking enough, however, it could reportedly increase even more and land the veteran coach up to $100 million.

According to the latest updates, the Pistons have an option to extend the contract for a seventh and eighth year. Including those extra two years and with incentives and other bonuses, the deal could breach the $100 million mark.

“The deal has team options for Years 7 and 8 and could reach close to $100 million in totality with incentives, league sources said. It is expected to be finalized in the coming days,” Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported.

Several Pistons and NBA fans already couldn’t hide their surprise after learning the initial amount of money that Detroit is willing to give to Monty Williams in order to lure him. With that said, the fact that it could go so much higher will surely raise more than just a few eyebrows.

The deal makes Williams the highest-paid coach in the NBA today, earning more than the top coaches in the league like Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr. He has the most wins in the NBA since 2021, though he has yet to lead a team to the NBA title.

It remains to be seen if Williams can guide the Pistons to success. However, given his contract, there are certainly huge expectations on him to quickly transform the franchise and create a winning culture.