North Carolina A&T football continues to get comfortable in the Big South Conference and are in prime position to compete for the league title again next season. However, the Aggies' plans run deep into the future, as they added two promising offensive recruits for the 2024 class.

Quarterback Ty'Ray Davis and jack-of-all-trades Corbin Wilson committed to play for former New England Patriots linebacker and new head coach Vincent Brown, according to HBCU Gameday's Domonique Whitehurst. Both players bring solid upside and should be important components of the program's continued rise.

Davis comes out of Florida and has taken significant leaps forward at Wekiva High School. Accuracy remains an issue but he compensates for it by doing a lot of damage on the ground. He tallied an impressive 482 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 10 games last season. Brown could have the luxury of getting creative with his offensive scheme should the 6-foot-3 Davis eventually earn the starting job with the Aggies.

Wilson, a North Carolina native, checked in at quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback for Southwest Guilford High School last season. He is likely best suited as a running back who could also catch passes out of the backfield. He torched defenses for 649 rushing yards and 10 scores, while averaging a dominant 6.4 yards per carry. His versatility makes him a valuable addition to any offense.

The future of North Carolina A&T football is looking bright, but there is business to handle this year first. After a blowout loss to Gardener-Webb in the Big South Championship, this team is intent on breaking through all the way to the top of the conference. Accomplishing that mission will afford Ty'Ray Davis and Corbin Wilson the luxury of transitioning to a legitimate HBCU powerhouse next year.