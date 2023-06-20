In a significant development for Jackson State University football and the broader HBCU community, the Tigers have emerged as the frontrunners in ticket revenue among historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

According to a recent report from the Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database, Jackson State's football program has propelled the university to a commanding lead, surpassing other HBCU schools by a considerable margin.

The report, which ranked NCAA Division I institutions based on ticket revenue generated across all sports during 2022, highlighted the impressive financial success of Jackson State's athletic program. The Tigers' football team secured the fourth spot on the list, amassing a remarkable $4.6 million in ticket revenue, per HBCU Gameday. This accomplishment underscores the dedication and support of the Jackson State fan base, as well as the widespread enthusiasm for their football program.

While Jackson State football stands out as the clear leader, it is worth noting that other HBCU institutions also made their mark on the list. Southern University claimed the seventh position, generating $2.13 million in ticket revenue, followed by North Carolina A&T State University at 13th place with $1.25 million. Grambling State University, South Carolina State University, Alabama A&M University, and other HBCUs also showcased their financial prowess by securing respectable positions on the list.