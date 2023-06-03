As anticipation builds for the upcoming 2023 HBCU football season, three weeknight SWAC games have been scheduled to air on ESPNU, bringing the excitement to a broader national audience.

The first of these highly anticipated matchups will take place on September 21 as Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces off against Alabama A&M, per FBSchedules. Fans can expect an electrifying clash between these two teams, setting the stage for an action-packed season. Then, on November 2, Mississippi Valley State will travel to Daytona Beach, Florida, for a thrilling game against Bethune-Cookman. This matchup promises to be a showcase of talent and determination as these teams battle it out on the field.

The excitement continues on November 10, as Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Grambling State for their final home game of the season. It will be the second time in the past three seasons for Arkansas-Pine Bluff to have played in multiple weeknight games since 2021. On the other hand, Grambling State will make their long-awaited return to weeknight football, marking the first time since the 2014 season that they have participated in such a matchup.

The scheduling of these weeknight games reflects the growing popularity and recognition of HBCU football, particularly within the SWAC. By showcasing these matchups on ESPNU, fans across the nation will have the opportunity to witness the exceptional skill and competitiveness that defines HBCU sports.

As the 2023 SWAC football season approaches, excitement builds, and anticipation grows for these highly anticipated weeknight games. It's a chance for HBCU football to shine brightly under the national spotlight and further elevate the profile of the talented athletes and storied programs within the SWAC.