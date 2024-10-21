Oakwood University Pastor Robert Edwards’ sermon took an interesting turn when he used the phrase “No Diddy” while encouraging attendees to practice abstinence. Oakwood University is a Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU in Huntsville, Alabama.

The short clip of the over 90-minute broadcast has gone viral on social media. The phrase “No Diddy” has been used as a synonym for older phrases such as “No Homo” or “Pause.” Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by forces, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution with accusations of rape or violent behavior. Some of Diddy’s victims are allegedly male, hence the widespread use of the phrase “No Diddy” by users on social media.

During his sermon, Pastor Edwards said to an Oakwood University student, “Speaking to the OU Live students now, I know you’re trying to make a decision. Even while you are here, you may have to say, No Diddy.” He further shared his decision to become absent at the age of 19. Pastor Edwards works at Oakwood as the Vice President for Enrollment Services and Retention.

“I’m just being real. You’ll have to make an individual decision about your life and what you are going to do. At age 19, I said to the Lord… that I would never have sex with a woman until I am married. Now when you utter those words, the Lord is not the only one that hears it. So the test came,” he said.

“Joined this church [and] girls who were running out of time, because they got this clock, ‘I gotta be married by a certain time,’ and I had to say, ‘No Diddy.’ The first time I had sex was the night I got married.”

While continuing his sermon, he repeatedly said ‘No Diddy,’ further telling the story of him and his wife of 40 years. Despite the mixed reactions on social media, Paster Edwards sermon was met with applause from the Oakwood congregation.

“When I met my wife, I vowed and did not kiss her one time. I didn’t even kiss my wife until I made it to the alter, and without pre-kissing, I been married 40 years,” he exclaimed before repeating, “I say no diddy, no Diddy,” as the organ played.

Oakwood University is an HBCU founded in Huntsville Alabama by the Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) in 1896 with the intention of educating the recently freed African Americans of the South.