The FBI is raiding Diddy's homes at almost every angle of the country.
TMZ reports that in Los Angeles, officers have shut down the entire area surrounding the rap mogul's estate. Helicopters are hovering in the area, and police are covering the grounds. The officials are all wearing protective gear with weapons.
Homeland Security comments on Diddy's raid
A rep from Homeland Security Investigations said, “Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”
According to NBC Los Angeles, the raid might be a part of a possible sex traffic investigation. A Jane Doe and one John Doe have been interviewed regarding the investigation that includes sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. All of this is related to Sean “Diddy” Combs.
A source says another three Jane Does have scheduled interviews regarding this situation.
Fox 11 in Los Angeles appears to have captured footage of several handcuffed individuals who seem to be Diddy's sons, Justin and King Combs.
Hal Kempfer, a Homeland Security expert, told Fox 11 that allegations of drugging young women were committed in multiple states by the rap star. He also noted that they sought evidence, such as laptops, flash drives, and other connections.
Kempfer also noted that investigating this magnitude and obtaining a search warrant requires a lengthy process. In a nutshell, with Homeland Security going through this big of an effort, there's a big case against him.
Diddy's lawsuits against him
The star is no stranger to lawsuits. He's had a ton of them in recent years.
“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” Doug Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie Ventura, who is one of Diddy's accusers, said in a statement. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”
Ventura, who also goes as Cassie, an R&B singer, has a lawsuit against Comb filed in New York. It alleges that she suffered years of abuse from the rapper. Beyond that, two other women came forward, accusing him of sexual abuse. These lawsuits were filed in Novemember 2023.
Recently, in Feb. 2024, Diddy had another lawsuit filed against him. This time, it was from a male producer who claimed he groped and sexually touched him. Also, he was forced to work in a bathroom when Combs was naked and was showering.
This is breaking news, and we'll see where it ends up. As of today, though, it looks like Diddy is being fully investigated. When all your properties are being raided in one day, that's not a good sign. We'll see what comes out of all of this as it develops.