The HBCU Football Season kicked off with an amazing celebration that went beyond just the game. The Royal Courts took the spotlight, showcasing the spirit and pride of their schools. These student representatives, chosen through peer elections and schoolwide pageants, are more than just symbols of tradition; they’re also sources of hope and inspiration for their communities. They embody the history and cultural significance of their institutions while helping to build a sense of belonging among students.
Known for their elegance, the Royal Court members around the nation started the season in style, flaunting dazzling outfits that reflected their unique personalities and the rich heritage of their schools. Each court wore ensembles that not only highlighted their individuality but also honored their institution's colors and history, creating a vibrant mix of representation.
As the festivities rolled out, the atmosphere was electric, filled with cheers from fans and the buzz of a new season ahead.
The Royal Court added a touch of glam and sophistication to the opening week, making it a memorable start to the HBCU Football Season and creating an environment only seen at black colleges. Check out a few of the the week one outfits of these amazing Kings & Queens below!
Fort Valley State University
Week 1 Game: vs. Clark Atlanta University
Campus King: Alexis Strozier
Campus Queen: Nya Floyd
Alabama State University & North Carolina Central
Week 1 Game: Orange Blossom Classic (Alabama State vs. North Carolina Central)
Campus Queens: Aarin Carver (Miss Alabama State) and Karleigh N’diaye (Miss North Carolina Central)
Hampton University
Week 1 Game: vs. Morgan State University
Campus Queen: Amarachukwu Uzondu
Campus King: Ethan Richardson
Johnson C. Smith University
Week 1 Game: Red Tails Classic vs. Tuskegee University
Campus Queen: Kameron Sanders
Campus King: Jessica McDonald
Kentucky State University
Week 1 Game: vs. Virginia Union
Campus King: Trenton Findley Jr.
Campus Queen: Erica McPheeter
Prairie View A&M University
Week 1 Game: Labor Day Classic vs. Texas Southern University
Campus Queen: Chloe Tolbert
Campus King: Alexander Kirk
Tuskegee University
Week 1 Game: Red Tails Classic vs. Johnson C. Smith University
Campus Queen: Makyla Johnson
Campus King: Anthony DeGray
Tennessee State University
Week 1 Game: John A. Merrit Classic vs. Mississippi Valley State
Campus Queen: Chandler Holt
Campus King: Chandler Cotton