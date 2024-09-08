The HBCU Football Season kicked off with an amazing celebration that went beyond just the game. The Royal Courts took the spotlight, showcasing the spirit and pride of their schools. These student representatives, chosen through peer elections and schoolwide pageants, are more than just symbols of tradition; they’re also sources of hope and inspiration for their communities. They embody the history and cultural significance of their institutions while helping to build a sense of belonging among students.

Known for their elegance, the Royal Court members around the nation started the season in style, flaunting dazzling outfits that reflected their unique personalities and the rich heritage of their schools. Each court wore ensembles that not only highlighted their individuality but also honored their institution's colors and history, creating a vibrant mix of representation.

As the festivities rolled out, the atmosphere was electric, filled with cheers from fans and the buzz of a new season ahead.

The Royal Court added a touch of glam and sophistication to the opening week, making it a memorable start to the HBCU Football Season and creating an environment only seen at black colleges. Check out a few of the the week one outfits of these amazing Kings & Queens below!

Fort Valley State University

Week 1 Game: vs. Clark Atlanta University

Campus King: Alexis Strozier

Campus Queen: Nya Floyd

Alabama State University & North Carolina Central

Week 1 Game: Orange Blossom Classic (Alabama State vs. North Carolina Central)

Campus Queens: Aarin Carver (Miss Alabama State) and Karleigh N’diaye (Miss North Carolina Central)

Hampton University

Week 1 Game: vs. Morgan State University

Campus Queen: Amarachukwu Uzondu

Campus King: Ethan Richardson

Johnson C. Smith University

Week 1 Game: Red Tails Classic vs. Tuskegee University

Campus Queen: Kameron Sanders

Campus King: Jessica McDonald

Kentucky State University

Week 1 Game: vs. Virginia Union

Campus King: Trenton Findley Jr.

Campus Queen: Erica McPheeter

Prairie View A&M University

Week 1 Game: Labor Day Classic vs. Texas Southern University

Campus Queen: Chloe Tolbert

Campus King: Alexander Kirk

Tuskegee University

Week 1 Game: Red Tails Classic vs. Johnson C. Smith University

Campus Queen: Makyla Johnson

Campus King: Anthony DeGray

Tennessee State University

Week 1 Game: John A. Merrit Classic vs. Mississippi Valley State

Campus Queen: Chandler Holt

Campus King: Chandler Cotton