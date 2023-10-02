The 85th Miss Howard University Armani Washington won the Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Pageant this weekend. Called “The Competition Of Queens” and hosted during NBCAHOF weekend, the event highlights the achievements of young African American women from HBCUs, selected as representatives of their respective institutions via the royal court. These talented queens compete for the prestigious title of Miss NBCA Hall of Fame, with winners earning scholarships and valuable prizes.

With her win in the pageant, Washington became the 38th queen in the history of the organization. She also is the third Miss Howard University to win the covenant title as former Howard campus queens Kendall Nicole Isadore and Adrian Love Pruett won the title in back-to-back years in the 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 school year. Washington celebrated her win on Instagram immediately following the pageant posting a picture of herself with the NBCAHOF sash and crown on with the caption, “You know what they say, “heavy is the head”

Washington won the position of Miss Howard University in Spring 2023. Her campaign theme was inspired by the hit ABC show “How To Get Away Murder” and was titled “How To Get Away With Truth & Service”. The campaign was also a tribute to Howard University's motto of “Veritas et Utilitas, Truth, and Service”. Washington successfully won the Miss Howard University title after competing in the Miss Howard University pageant as well as securing a significant portion of student votes from her peers.