Grambling State’s women’s basketball team made headlines in HBCU athletics Tuesday with a 101-point victory winning 131-30 over Centenary College. The Lady Tigers dominated from the start, outscoring Centenary 91-9 in the first half.

Centenary struggled offensively, shooting just 8-of-48 from the field and committing 41 turnovers, half of which were made by two players. Junior guards Amyah Borrow and Layla Powell combined for 15 points, three steals, and three rebounds. Grambling’s defense forced 20 turnovers in the first half alone, while the Lady Tigers committed just two turnovers.

Grambling State took control early, heading into halftime with a commanding lead and three players already in double figures.

Kahia Warmsley led the way for Grambling, finishing as the game’s top scorer with 24 points. Arianna Mosley added 18 points, and Douthsine Prien contributed 17. Lydia Freeman recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Tigers shot 38.5% from 3-point range, 54.9% from inside the paint, and 61.8% from the free-throw line. They scored 66 points off turnovers, 41 on fast breaks, and 70 points from their bench.

After the break, the Lady Tigers eased off their full-court press but continued their dominance. They kept building their lead, reaching 100 points with under five minutes left in the third quarter, leaving Centenary struggling to keep pace.

This win marks the highest point total for HBCU Grambling State since Jan. 2, 2024, when the team set a school record with 159 points in a win over the College of Biblical Studies. In that game, Grambling held its opponent to just 18 points, with Warmsley and Mosley each scoring more than 20 points.

Grambling State has a history of dominant wins, including a 93-48 season-opening victory over Champion Christian College last year and a 109-41 win over Wiley College.

The Lady Tigers have now won four consecutive home openers and are hoping to carry this momentum into the 2024-25 season. Their goal is to return to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) basketball tournament and claim another postseason berth.

Next up, Grambling State will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana, for a matchup against Xavier University of Louisiana on Saturday, Nov. 9. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Convocation Center.