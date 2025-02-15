The rosters for the 2025 NFL HBCU Combine have been announced. This annual event will showcase top prospects from the four HBCU conferences, along with players from North Carolina A&T, Hampton, and Tennessee State. These athletes will demonstrate their skills in hopes of earning a spot in the 2025 NFL Draft or securing a deal as an undrafted free agent.
This year's annual HBCU showcase is an excellent opportunity for HBCU prospects to gain recognition, particularly this year. After a year where no HBCU player was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, only one HBCU Player was invited to the NFL Combine: Alabama A&M's Carson Vinson. The HBCU Combine and the HBCU Legacy Bowl will further extend a platform to various other HBCU stars to prove their talents and possibly live out their dreams of playing at the next level.
The HBCU Combine will take place at the New Orleans Saints practice facility, the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, on Monday, February 17. Offensive prospects will work out from 9:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST, while defensive prospects will work out from 1:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST.
Below is the list of players that will be a part of the combine this year.
|Name
|Position
|School
|Isaac Anderson
|DL
|Virginia Union
|Nana Asante*
|Edge
|Morgan State
|Kenny Bennett*
|DB
|Virginia State
|Kendall Bohler
|DB
|Florida A&M
|Jamarius Brown*
|DB
|Southern
|James Burgess
|DB
|Alabama State
|Elijah Burris
|RB
|Hampton
|Jada Byers
|RB
|Virginia Union
|Darren Cook*
|DL
|Delaware State
|Myles Crawley
|QB
|Grambling State
|DeMarkus Cunningham
|LB
|Alabama State
|Joaquin Davis
|WR
|North Carolina Central
|Carlvainsky Decius
|DB
|Morgan State
|Aurelious Dunn
|OL
|Alabama State
|Donovan Eaglin
|RB
|Alabama A&M
|Draylen Ellis
|QB
|Tennessee State
|Darius Fox
|OL
|Howard
|Jamari Gassett
|WR
|Florida A&M
|Tavarious Griffin
|TE
|Alcorn State
|Jacolby Hewitt*
|WR
|Alabama A&M
|Terrance Hollon
|LB
|Howard
|Jarett Hunter
|RB
|Howard
|Jason Ivey*
|OL
|North Carolina A&T
|Cam Johnson
|OL
|South Carolina State
|Robert Jones III
|DB
|Howard
|Jaquez Jones
|WR
|Norfolk State
|Terron Mallory
|DB
|Norfolk State
|Quantez Mansfield
|DL
|North Carolina Central
|Travis Martin
|DB
|Langston
|Robert McDaniel
|DB
|Jackson State
|Irv Mulligan
|RB
|Jackson State
|Eric Phoenix
|QB
|South Carolina State
|K'Vaughan Pope*
|LB
|Virginia State
|Jeremiah Pruitte*
|TE
|Florida A&M
|Daniel Richardson
|QB
|Florida A&M
|Xavier Robiu
|DB
|Howard
|Sadiq Salawu
|LB
|Bowie State
|Canary Simmons*
|DB
|Texas Southern
|Trejon Spiller
|WR
|Prairie View A&M
|Fred Stokes
|DL
|Prairie View A&M
|Jaden Sutton
|RB
|Delaware State
|Trequan Thomas
|DL
|Alabama State
|Tru Thompson
|DL
|Jackson State
|Keshawn Toney
|TE
|South Carolina State
|Chris Walker*
|Edge
|Tennessee State
|Elijah Williams
|DL
|Morgan State