The rosters for the 2025 NFL HBCU Combine have been announced. This annual event will showcase top prospects from the four HBCU conferences, along with players from North Carolina A&T, Hampton, and Tennessee State. These athletes will demonstrate their skills in hopes of earning a spot in the 2025 NFL Draft or securing a deal as an undrafted free agent.

This year's annual HBCU showcase is an excellent opportunity for HBCU prospects to gain recognition, particularly this year. After a year where no HBCU player was selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, only one HBCU Player was invited to the NFL Combine: Alabama A&M's Carson Vinson. The HBCU Combine and the HBCU Legacy Bowl will further extend a platform to various other HBCU stars to prove their talents and possibly live out their dreams of playing at the next level.

The HBCU Combine will take place at the New Orleans Saints practice facility, the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, on Monday, February 17. Offensive prospects will work out from 9:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST, while defensive prospects will work out from 1:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. EST.

Below is the list of players that will be a part of the combine this year.

NamePositionSchool
Isaac AndersonDLVirginia Union
Nana Asante*EdgeMorgan State
Kenny Bennett*DBVirginia State
Kendall BohlerDBFlorida A&M
Jamarius Brown*DBSouthern
James BurgessDBAlabama State
Elijah BurrisRBHampton
Jada ByersRBVirginia Union
Darren Cook*DLDelaware State
Myles CrawleyQBGrambling State
DeMarkus CunninghamLBAlabama State
Joaquin DavisWRNorth Carolina Central
Carlvainsky DeciusDBMorgan State
Aurelious DunnOLAlabama State
Donovan EaglinRBAlabama A&M
Draylen EllisQBTennessee State
Darius FoxOLHoward
Jamari GassettWRFlorida A&M
Tavarious GriffinTEAlcorn State
Jacolby Hewitt*WRAlabama A&M
Terrance HollonLBHoward
Jarett HunterRBHoward
Jason Ivey*OLNorth Carolina A&T
Cam JohnsonOLSouth Carolina State
Robert Jones IIIDBHoward
Jaquez JonesWRNorfolk State
Terron MalloryDBNorfolk State
Quantez MansfieldDLNorth Carolina Central
Travis MartinDBLangston
Robert McDanielDBJackson State
Irv MulliganRBJackson State
Eric PhoenixQBSouth Carolina State
K'Vaughan Pope*LBVirginia State
Jeremiah Pruitte*TEFlorida A&M
Daniel RichardsonQBFlorida A&M
Xavier RobiuDBHoward
Sadiq SalawuLBBowie State
Canary Simmons*DBTexas Southern
Trejon SpillerWRPrairie View A&M
Fred StokesDLPrairie View A&M
Jaden SuttonRBDelaware State
Trequan ThomasDLAlabama State
Tru ThompsonDLJackson State
Keshawn ToneyTESouth Carolina State
Chris Walker*EdgeTennessee State
Elijah WilliamsDLMorgan State

 