The brother of former NFL star Adrian Peterson is taking his talents to an HBCU. Nelson Peterson Jr., Adrian Peterson's younger brother, has announced his commitment to Texas Southern University. The NFL star posted about his brother's commitment on his Instagram account, which featured a picture of Nelson with Michael Strahan, a Texas Southern University alumnus who had a legendary football career and made a successful transition to media with ABC and Fox Sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian Peterson (@adrianpeterson)

Nelson Peterson Jr. is a quarterback who received significant interest from several Power 5 institutions and offers from contenders in the FBS and the FCS. Howard University also offered him, but he elected to suit up for Texas Southern and play in the SWAC for a home-state HBCU. Nelson, a dual-sport athlete playing both football and track and field, showed his immense talent during his junior and senior years at Sunnyvale High School. He finished his junior year throwing for 2,298 and 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions. He also showed himself to be a threat on the ground, rushing for 731 yards and seven touchdowns. His play earned him the distinction of being named a three-star quarterback.

Article Continues Below

He now joins a Texas Southern team that exceeded expectations last season. They finished the 2025 season 6-5 and stayed in contention for a shot at the SWAC West title. Starting quarterback KJ Cooper has departed the program, entering the transfer portal and ultimately signing with USF, leaving the quarterback position in flux for Cris Dishman's Tigers.

While Texas Southern did sign former Jackson State and Southern University quarterback Cameron McCoy, Nelson Peterson Jr. can surely find himself as QB1 this fall.