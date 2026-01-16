Pink and green pride is on full display as Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., celebrates 118 years of sisterhood, scholarship, and service. Founded on the campus of Howard University, the nation’s first Black Greek-letter sorority continues to lead with purpose and impact across generations. In honor of Founders Day, here are three notable women of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Taylor Polidore

Some may know her as Tootie, others as Dallas, but most recently audiences have come to know Taylor Polidore as Mrs. Horace Bellarie on Tyler Perry’s hit Netflix series Beauty in Black. With each new role, Polidore continues to solidify herself as a rising star, quickly becoming a familiar and compelling face across some of television’s most talked-about projects.

A native of Houston, Texas, Polidore attended Clark Atlanta University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in filmmaking. She made her acting debut with a small role in the 2008 comedy Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins. Building her résumé, she went on to appear in several true-crime television series, including Fatal Attraction and Snapped: Killer Couples. In 2018, Polidore expanded her television presence with a recurring role on the CW superhero series Black Lightning, setting the stage for even bigger opportunities.

In 2021, Polidore joined the cast of FX’s acclaimed crime drama Snowfall, portraying hitwoman Dallas Ali, a role she held through the series’ 2023 conclusion. She later returned to the CW universe as Tootie, a fellow Bringston tennis player, on the All American spinoff All American: Homecoming, earning praise for her layered performance.

By 2023, Polidore had brought her talents to Tyler Perry Studios, where she began collaborating with the prolific director and producer on a series of projects. She first appeared in the film Divorce in the Black, followed by a leading role in Perry’s Netflix drama Beauty in Black, where she stars as Kimmie—a performance that has introduced her to an even wider audience and marked a major milestone in her growing Hollywood career.

Polidore was initiated into the Alpha Pi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her time at Clark Atlanta University.

Laura Coates

Is there anything Laura Coates can’t do? Attorney, news anchor, legal analyst, radio host, and educator are just a few of the many hats worn by CNN’s very own powerhouse. With intellect, clarity, and conviction, Coates has built a career defined by purpose and impact.

A native of Hartford, Connecticut, Coates has spent her professional life using her voice to advocate for equality, justice, and sound public policy. She graduated from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairsin 2001 and went on to earn her Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School in 2005.

Coates began her legal career as an associate attorney at Faegre & Benson before transitioning into public service as a federal prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice. Her impressive résumé includes serving as a trial attorney in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, where she handled complex cases and reinforced her reputation as a sharp and principled legal mind.

After years in law, Coates made a seamless transition into television and radio. In 2016, she joined CNN as a senior legal analyst and later made history as the network’s first African American female chief legal analyst. Known for her incisive commentary and deep constitutional expertise, she regularly appears across CNN’s programming, including prime-time specials and town halls. Beyond television, Coates also hosted The Laura Coates Show on SiriusXM until her departure last year, where she led thoughtful, in-depth conversations with major figures while unpacking the intersection of law, politics, and public life.

Article Continues Below

Coates became an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2025.

A’ja Wilson truly needs no introduction. A dominant force on the court, the Las Vegas Aces forward stands as one of the most recognized, respected, and decorated players in WNBA history, redefining excellence with every season she plays.

Following in her father’s footsteps with both talent and a deep love for the game, Wilson took her skills to the University of South Carolina, where she played under legendary coach Dawn Staley. During her collegiate career, Wilson was named SEC Player of the Year three consecutive times and earned Consensus All-American honors in each of those seasons. By the time she graduated, she had cemented her legacy as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

In 2018, Wilson was selected first overall by the Las Vegas Aces, launching a professional career defined by dominance and consistency. Over eight seasons with the franchise, she has captured three WNBA championships, earned four WNBA MVP awards, been named WNBA Finals MVP twice, and collected three Defensive Player of the Yearhonors. Her impact extended beyond the league when she was named TIME Magazine’s Athlete of the Year in 2025, a testament to her influence both on and off the court.

Wilson’s excellence has also shined on the global stage. Representing Team USA, she helped secure gold medals at both the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games, further solidifying her status as one of the game’s greats.

Beyond basketball, Wilson’s star power has made her one of the most sought-after athletes in the WNBA. She signed with Nike in 2018, paving the way for the launch of her signature sneaker, the Nike A’One, making her just the 13th WNBA player to design and release a signature shoe. Her business ventures also include Burnt Wax Candle Company and high-profile partnerships with brands such as Mountain Dew, Ruffles, and Gatorade, proving that Wilson’s influence extends far beyond the hardwood.

Wilson was initiated into the Theta Gamma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha during her time at the University of South Carolina.