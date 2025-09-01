The sorors of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. have just received some disappointing news. The long-awaited pink and green version of Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson’s signature sneakers, the Nike A’One, won't be hitting stores anytime soon. In a recent interaction on Threads, Wilson revealed that the pink and green pair of A'One's are one-of-a-kind, leaving her sorority sisters everywhere devastated.

As previously reported by ClutchPoints's Dominik Zawartko, Wilson first released the Nike A'One's back in May. The release made her the 13th WNBA player to have a signature sneaker. While the highly anticipated pink and green colorway of the Nike A’One remains a player exclusive, fans can still purchase the sneaker in seven other striking colorways, including the “Birthday Cake” and “Leo Lights” colorways that feature various shades of pink. Wilson also recently released the ‘Sequoia' colorway, which features various shades of green for an earthy appearance.

Wilson became a member of the Theta Gamma chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2017 during her time as a student at the University of South Carolina. Fellow WNBA players Tiffany Mitchell (Indiana Fever), Morgan Tuck (formerly Connecticut Sun), and Lisa Leslie (formerly Los Angeles Sparks) are also members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Former president of the WNBA Lisa Borders is also a member.

Back in 2024, Wilson offered Cherelle Griner, wife of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner, a warm welcome into the sorority after she became a member of the Delta Beta Omega chapter in Phoenix. On Griner’s post, Wilson commented, “C’mon, Soror!!!!”

Wilson's commitment to her sorority reflects the deep history of Alpha Kappa Alpha, founded at Howard University in 1908 by nine collegiate women. Today, with over 355,000 members across 12 countries, it remains one of the largest and oldest Greek-letter organizations for Black women, a legacy Wilson proudly carries on.